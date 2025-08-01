News 9

Korea-U.S. summit in 2 weeks

입력 2025.08.01 (02:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has also announced plans for a summit.

He stated that a South Korea-U.S. summit will take place within two weeks.

It is expected that various agendas will be discussed, ranging from specific investment details included in this negotiation to security issues.

This is a report by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Trump announced the news of the negotiation agreement, saying, "President Lee Jae Myung will come to the White House for a bilateral meeting within two weeks."

The presidential office also reported that the diplomatic lines of both countries are discussing the date and method of the summit.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "I heard he told Secretary of State Rubio to set a date for next week, and there will probably be a presidential schedule, right? So it will be within two weeks."]

The South Korea-U.S. summit, which could not be held at last month's G7 summit, is expected to take place next month.

Since the tariff negotiations have been concluded, pressure on President Lee has been reduced, but the issues to be addressed are significant.

First, there is the investment aspect mentioned by President Trump.

President Trump indicated that, in addition to a $350 billion investment, South Korea has promised to make additional large-scale investments for its own purposes, and that the investment amount will be announced at the bilateral meeting.

There may also be tensions regarding differing interpretations of the conditions for concluding negotiations, such as the opening of agricultural and livestock products.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "Since it is the expression of a political leader, we understand it that way. Ultimately, what is important is the conversations we had with the ministers responsible for this negotiation."]

Sensitive security issues that were not addressed in this negotiation, such as increasing defense spending and modernizing the alliance, are also expected to be major agendas.

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the U.S. will meet tomorrow (Aug. 1) early morning in Washington D.C. to coordinate the summit schedule and agenda.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea-U.S. summit in 2 weeks
    • 입력 2025-08-01 02:44:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has also announced plans for a summit.

He stated that a South Korea-U.S. summit will take place within two weeks.

It is expected that various agendas will be discussed, ranging from specific investment details included in this negotiation to security issues.

This is a report by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Trump announced the news of the negotiation agreement, saying, "President Lee Jae Myung will come to the White House for a bilateral meeting within two weeks."

The presidential office also reported that the diplomatic lines of both countries are discussing the date and method of the summit.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "I heard he told Secretary of State Rubio to set a date for next week, and there will probably be a presidential schedule, right? So it will be within two weeks."]

The South Korea-U.S. summit, which could not be held at last month's G7 summit, is expected to take place next month.

Since the tariff negotiations have been concluded, pressure on President Lee has been reduced, but the issues to be addressed are significant.

First, there is the investment aspect mentioned by President Trump.

President Trump indicated that, in addition to a $350 billion investment, South Korea has promised to make additional large-scale investments for its own purposes, and that the investment amount will be announced at the bilateral meeting.

There may also be tensions regarding differing interpretations of the conditions for concluding negotiations, such as the opening of agricultural and livestock products.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "Since it is the expression of a political leader, we understand it that way. Ultimately, what is important is the conversations we had with the ministers responsible for this negotiation."]

Sensitive security issues that were not addressed in this negotiation, such as increasing defense spending and modernizing the alliance, are also expected to be major agendas.

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the U.S. will meet tomorrow (Aug. 1) early morning in Washington D.C. to coordinate the summit schedule and agenda.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”

‘내란 공모’ 이상민 전 장관 구속…“증거인멸 염려”
한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러

한미 관세협상 극적 타결 15% 지켰다…대미 투자 3,500억 달러
쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?

쌀·소고기 대신 사과?…“비관세조치 협의”는 무엇?
한미 정상회담 2주 내로…<br>투자 내용·안보 현안 의제

한미 정상회담 2주 내로…투자 내용·안보 현안 의제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.