Korea-U.S. summit in 2 weeks

[Anchor]



President Trump has also announced plans for a summit.



He stated that a South Korea-U.S. summit will take place within two weeks.



It is expected that various agendas will be discussed, ranging from specific investment details included in this negotiation to security issues.



This is a report by Son Seo-young.



[Report]



President Trump announced the news of the negotiation agreement, saying, "President Lee Jae Myung will come to the White House for a bilateral meeting within two weeks."



The presidential office also reported that the diplomatic lines of both countries are discussing the date and method of the summit.



[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "I heard he told Secretary of State Rubio to set a date for next week, and there will probably be a presidential schedule, right? So it will be within two weeks."]



The South Korea-U.S. summit, which could not be held at last month's G7 summit, is expected to take place next month.



Since the tariff negotiations have been concluded, pressure on President Lee has been reduced, but the issues to be addressed are significant.



First, there is the investment aspect mentioned by President Trump.



President Trump indicated that, in addition to a $350 billion investment, South Korea has promised to make additional large-scale investments for its own purposes, and that the investment amount will be announced at the bilateral meeting.



There may also be tensions regarding differing interpretations of the conditions for concluding negotiations, such as the opening of agricultural and livestock products.



[Kim Yong-beom/Head of the Presidential Office Policy Office: "Since it is the expression of a political leader, we understand it that way. Ultimately, what is important is the conversations we had with the ministers responsible for this negotiation."]



Sensitive security issues that were not addressed in this negotiation, such as increasing defense spending and modernizing the alliance, are also expected to be major agendas.



The foreign ministers of South Korea and the U.S. will meet tomorrow (Aug. 1) early morning in Washington D.C. to coordinate the summit schedule and agenda.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



