[News Today] Key moments behind S.Korea-US trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced historic new tariffs across the globe ranging from 10 to 41 percent, hours before deadline.



For South Korea, it was a race against time after a new administration launched in June, and had barely a month to focus on trade talks.



But Seoul's negotiators managed to mount a come-from-behind breakthrough.



Let's take a closer look into some of the quickly formulated strategies that delivered results.



An object wrapped in a white cloth carried by the Korean delegation as it enters the building of the U.S. Department of Commerce.



It's a square poster measuring one meter on each side.



It outlines the advantages for South Korea and the U.S. in the shipbuilding cooperation project known as "MASGA (Make American Shipbuilding Great Again)".



U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick highly lauded it when it was shown at the first meeting.



The following day the venue of the talks was moved to Lutnick's private residence in New York, where the negotiators from both countries exchanged their ideas.



Afterwards, the delegation carried the poster while following the commerce secretary on his way to Scotland for a business trip to meet with him two more times. The poster played a decisive role in achieving significant progress in the talks.



U.S. Commerce Secretary (July 28, Fox News)

The South Koreans flew to Scotland to meet with me and Ambassador Greer after dinner. I mean, think about how much they really, really want to get the deal done.



Tensions ran high at the last-minute negotiations as well.



After 3+2 talks on July 30 local time, the delegation received a phone call and headed to the White House.



About two hours after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the news that the deal had been reached was finally delivered.



The hidden card that blocked Washington's adamant demand to open the agricultural and livestock markets was photographs.



They showed a huge crowd of protesters who gathered when the imports of U.S. beef to Korea were resumed in 2008.



From angry protesters to young children holding candlelights...



The Korean delegation carried vivid photographs selected in advance to present to the U.S. negotiators.



It was part of the strategy to convince Washington by appealing to the emotional aspect of sensitive issues.



The poster and the photos played a crucial role in reaching the trade deal.