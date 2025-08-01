[News Today] Big Fund, Few Answers

A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S. is a key factor in the trade negotiations.



But that's nearly 500 trillion won which makes up around 70 percent of the Korean government's annual budget.



Many question how that sum could be procured and where it will be channeled.



A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S.



It's called a fund but it appears not to be in reality.



If it's structured like a regular fund where many people pool their money to buy something, it's virtually impossible.



Even the government-led 100 trillion won fund remains uncertain, despite involving the government, the Korea Development Bank, commercial banks, and even the National Pension Service. A fund five times that size would be too big to handle.



Kim Yong-beom / Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy

This is how the fund is understood. Its portion won't be high while direct investments will consist of loans and guarantees.



If that's the case, this approach is the most likely.



If a Korean company secures a guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of Korea or Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, then takes out a 1 trillion won loan from a U.S. bank to invest locally in the U.S., it would still count as a “1 trillion won investment.”



Unless the company goes bankrupt and the guarantor has to repay the loan, no cash will actually leave Korea.



Japan, which pledged a 550 billion dollar investment in the U.S., also mentioned a similar method.



Choi Gwang-sik / DAOL Investment & Securities

It's like a support fund. To advance into the U.S. market, our technologies have to go and it will help with quicker investments.



Even if the funding burden is eased, jitters remain over the undecided nature of where investments will be made.



And Trump has said that Korea will make investments selected by himself.



Around 150 billion dollars will go into shipbuilding but how the remaining 200 billion will be used is an open question.



There could be intense back-and-forth with the U.S. over where and under what conditions the investment will be made.



It's also unclear whether the 350 billion dollar fund is the full amount.



Trump said a large-scale investment will be announced during his summit with the South Korean leader.



There is yet no clear explanation about whether that is separate from the 350 billion dollar pledge.