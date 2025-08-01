News Today

[News Today] Big Fund, Few Answers

입력 2025.08.01 (15:59) 수정 2025.08.01 (16:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S. is a key factor in the trade negotiations.

But that's nearly 500 trillion won which makes up around 70 percent of the Korean government's annual budget.

Many question how that sum could be procured and where it will be channeled.

[REPORT]
A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S.

It's called a fund but it appears not to be in reality.

If it's structured like a regular fund where many people pool their money to buy something, it's virtually impossible.

Even the government-led 100 trillion won fund remains uncertain, despite involving the government, the Korea Development Bank, commercial banks, and even the National Pension Service. A fund five times that size would be too big to handle.

Kim Yong-beom / Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy
This is how the fund is understood. Its portion won't be high while direct investments will consist of loans and guarantees.

If that's the case, this approach is the most likely.

If a Korean company secures a guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of Korea or Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, then takes out a 1 trillion won loan from a U.S. bank to invest locally in the U.S., it would still count as a “1 trillion won investment.”

Unless the company goes bankrupt and the guarantor has to repay the loan, no cash will actually leave Korea.

Japan, which pledged a 550 billion dollar investment in the U.S., also mentioned a similar method.

Choi Gwang-sik / DAOL Investment & Securities
It's like a support fund. To advance into the U.S. market, our technologies have to go and it will help with quicker investments.

Even if the funding burden is eased, jitters remain over the undecided nature of where investments will be made.

And Trump has said that Korea will make investments selected by himself.

Around 150 billion dollars will go into shipbuilding but how the remaining 200 billion will be used is an open question.

There could be intense back-and-forth with the U.S. over where and under what conditions the investment will be made.

It's also unclear whether the 350 billion dollar fund is the full amount.

Trump said a large-scale investment will be announced during his summit with the South Korean leader.

There is yet no clear explanation about whether that is separate from the 350 billion dollar pledge.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Big Fund, Few Answers
    • 입력 2025-08-01 15:59:54
    • 수정2025-08-01 16:04:57
    News Today

[LEAD]
A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S. is a key factor in the trade negotiations.

But that's nearly 500 trillion won which makes up around 70 percent of the Korean government's annual budget.

Many question how that sum could be procured and where it will be channeled.

[REPORT]
A 350 billion dollar fund for investments in the U.S.

It's called a fund but it appears not to be in reality.

If it's structured like a regular fund where many people pool their money to buy something, it's virtually impossible.

Even the government-led 100 trillion won fund remains uncertain, despite involving the government, the Korea Development Bank, commercial banks, and even the National Pension Service. A fund five times that size would be too big to handle.

Kim Yong-beom / Pres. Chief of Staff for Policy
This is how the fund is understood. Its portion won't be high while direct investments will consist of loans and guarantees.

If that's the case, this approach is the most likely.

If a Korean company secures a guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of Korea or Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, then takes out a 1 trillion won loan from a U.S. bank to invest locally in the U.S., it would still count as a “1 trillion won investment.”

Unless the company goes bankrupt and the guarantor has to repay the loan, no cash will actually leave Korea.

Japan, which pledged a 550 billion dollar investment in the U.S., also mentioned a similar method.

Choi Gwang-sik / DAOL Investment & Securities
It's like a support fund. To advance into the U.S. market, our technologies have to go and it will help with quicker investments.

Even if the funding burden is eased, jitters remain over the undecided nature of where investments will be made.

And Trump has said that Korea will make investments selected by himself.

Around 150 billion dollars will go into shipbuilding but how the remaining 200 billion will be used is an open question.

There could be intense back-and-forth with the U.S. over where and under what conditions the investment will be made.

It's also unclear whether the 350 billion dollar fund is the full amount.

Trump said a large-scale investment will be announced during his summit with the South Korean leader.

There is yet no clear explanation about whether that is separate from the 350 billion dollar pledge.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“尹, 수의 안 입고 바닥에 누워” 특검이 전한 체포 <br>당시 상황

“尹, 수의 안 입고 바닥에 누워” 특검이 전한 체포 당시 상황
‘집중투표제 의무화’ 2차 상법개정안, 민주당 주도로 법사위 통과

‘집중투표제 의무화’ 2차 상법개정안, 민주당 주도로 법사위 통과
‘김건희 최측근’ 이종호 전 대표 구속기로…5일 법원 심사

‘김건희 최측근’ 이종호 전 대표 구속기로…5일 법원 심사
이 대통령, 4∼8일 첫 여름휴가<br>…대통령실이 밝힌 계획들

이 대통령, 4∼8일 첫 여름휴가…대통령실이 밝힌 계획들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.