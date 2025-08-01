[News Today] Former Interior minister detained









The special counsel team investigating the December 3rd martial law case detained former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, accused of playing a key role in the Yoon Suk Yeol government's insurrection.



The court decided to approve a warrant for his detention citing risk of destroying evidence.





The Seoul Central District Court has issued a detention warrant for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min who is accused of playing a key role in an insurrection.



He is the second Cabinet member of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to be detained in connection to the martial law incident after former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



The court cited concerns that Lee may destroy evidence.



Lee denied the charges during a warrant hearing that lasted for about four hours from 2 p.m. on Thursday, but he could not avoid being taken into custody.



Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (July 31)

(Was there really no order to cut off water, power at media outlets?) ….

(What do you think of the counsel's claim you took part in insurrection?) ….



Lee is accused of passing on orders to cut power and water supply for media outlets to the police and fire agencies, at former President Yoon Suk Yeol's instructions, during last year's martial law.



He is also accused of perjury while testifying at the Constitutional Court in February.



Lee has consistently denied the charges.



However, the special counsel team investigating the insurrection affair secured footage from presidential office surveillance cameras showing Lee getting hold of a document suspected to be that of the power and water cut order.



The counsel team made a warrant application on July 28 and has since been stressing the need for Lee's detention while preparing a 300-page statement and 160-page PowerPoint presentation.



With Lee in custody, the counsel team is expected to speed up investigations into other Cabinet members including former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.