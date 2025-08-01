[News Today] Arrest warrant for Yoon not executed

입력 2025-08-01 16:01:23 수정 2025-08-01 16:05:13





The special counsel team investigating ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee attempted to execute an arrest warrant for her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has repeatedly refused to appear for questioning, but failed to do so.



At around 9 a.m. Today, special counsel investigator Moon Hong-joo and other officials arrived at the Seoul Detention Center. Coordinating the correctional officers, they spent nearly two hours attempting to enforce the warrant.



The team stated that they were unable to get the job done due to strong refusal by former President Yoon.