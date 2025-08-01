[News Today] Arrest warrant for Yoon not executed
입력 2025.08.01 (16:01) 수정 2025.08.01 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The special counsel team investigating ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee attempted to execute an arrest warrant for her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has repeatedly refused to appear for questioning, but failed to do so.
At around 9 a.m. Today, special counsel investigator Moon Hong-joo and other officials arrived at the Seoul Detention Center. Coordinating the correctional officers, they spent nearly two hours attempting to enforce the warrant.
The team stated that they were unable to get the job done due to strong refusal by former President Yoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Arrest warrant for Yoon not executed
-
- 입력 2025-08-01 16:01:23
- 수정2025-08-01 16:05:13
The special counsel team investigating ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee attempted to execute an arrest warrant for her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has repeatedly refused to appear for questioning, but failed to do so.
At around 9 a.m. Today, special counsel investigator Moon Hong-joo and other officials arrived at the Seoul Detention Center. Coordinating the correctional officers, they spent nearly two hours attempting to enforce the warrant.
The team stated that they were unable to get the job done due to strong refusal by former President Yoon.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.