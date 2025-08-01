[News Today] “Private contacts with N.Koreans allowed”

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and relevant laws will be revised.



This is a major turnaround from the ministry's internal guidelines set during a time of rising cross-border tensions that involve government having authority to deny requests for such activities.



With inter-Korean tensions rising and communication channels cut off, the unification ministry drew up internal guidelines in June 2023.



The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act stipulates that when a private organization contacts North Korean residents, it should report thereon to the authorities. The guideline details how such reports can be rejected.



Over the past two years, only one report was approved — a humanitarian contact request last year to support flood recovery in North Korea. All others were denied.



This guideline had effectively turned the reporting system into a de facto approval system. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said it gave the government arbitrary authority to reject reports, and announced it has been abolished.



Reflecting the new government’s philosophy that unrestricted contact leads to mutual understanding and coexistence, the unification minister said that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and that he would push to revise relevant laws.



In fact, since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration, forty-one out of forty-nine reports were accepted.



While welcoming the move, North Korean advocate groups are calling for a revision of the “proviso clause” that sets conditions for rejecting reports.



Hong Sang-young / Secretary General, Korean Sharing Movement

It means contacts are possible only when the article is removed or when the law is revised so that the article itself can be applied very strictly.



However, when all contacts with North Koreans are allowed, there may be security risks of coming in contact with North Korean spies.



A government official explained that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act aims to promote exchanges between the two Koreas and national security offenders can be punished under the National Security Act.