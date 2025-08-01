[News Today] “Private contacts with N.Koreans allowed”
입력 2025.08.01 (16:02) 수정 2025.08.01 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and relevant laws will be revised.
This is a major turnaround from the ministry's internal guidelines set during a time of rising cross-border tensions that involve government having authority to deny requests for such activities.
[REPORT]
With inter-Korean tensions rising and communication channels cut off, the unification ministry drew up internal guidelines in June 2023.
The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act stipulates that when a private organization contacts North Korean residents, it should report thereon to the authorities. The guideline details how such reports can be rejected.
Over the past two years, only one report was approved — a humanitarian contact request last year to support flood recovery in North Korea. All others were denied.
This guideline had effectively turned the reporting system into a de facto approval system. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said it gave the government arbitrary authority to reject reports, and announced it has been abolished.
Reflecting the new government’s philosophy that unrestricted contact leads to mutual understanding and coexistence, the unification minister said that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and that he would push to revise relevant laws.
In fact, since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration, forty-one out of forty-nine reports were accepted.
While welcoming the move, North Korean advocate groups are calling for a revision of the “proviso clause” that sets conditions for rejecting reports.
Hong Sang-young / Secretary General, Korean Sharing Movement
It means contacts are possible only when the article is removed or when the law is revised so that the article itself can be applied very strictly.
However, when all contacts with North Koreans are allowed, there may be security risks of coming in contact with North Korean spies.
A government official explained that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act aims to promote exchanges between the two Koreas and national security offenders can be punished under the National Security Act.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “Private contacts with N.Koreans allowed”
-
- 입력 2025-08-01 16:02:05
- 수정2025-08-01 16:05:21
[LEAD]
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and relevant laws will be revised.
This is a major turnaround from the ministry's internal guidelines set during a time of rising cross-border tensions that involve government having authority to deny requests for such activities.
[REPORT]
With inter-Korean tensions rising and communication channels cut off, the unification ministry drew up internal guidelines in June 2023.
The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act stipulates that when a private organization contacts North Korean residents, it should report thereon to the authorities. The guideline details how such reports can be rejected.
Over the past two years, only one report was approved — a humanitarian contact request last year to support flood recovery in North Korea. All others were denied.
This guideline had effectively turned the reporting system into a de facto approval system. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said it gave the government arbitrary authority to reject reports, and announced it has been abolished.
Reflecting the new government’s philosophy that unrestricted contact leads to mutual understanding and coexistence, the unification minister said that all private sector contacts with North Korea will be allowed and that he would push to revise relevant laws.
In fact, since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration, forty-one out of forty-nine reports were accepted.
While welcoming the move, North Korean advocate groups are calling for a revision of the “proviso clause” that sets conditions for rejecting reports.
Hong Sang-young / Secretary General, Korean Sharing Movement
It means contacts are possible only when the article is removed or when the law is revised so that the article itself can be applied very strictly.
However, when all contacts with North Koreans are allowed, there may be security risks of coming in contact with North Korean spies.
A government official explained that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act aims to promote exchanges between the two Koreas and national security offenders can be punished under the National Security Act.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.