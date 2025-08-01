News Today

[News Today] Saunas turned shelters amid record heat

입력 2025.08.01 (16:02) 수정 2025.08.01 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Seoul saw a record number of tropical nights for the month of July.

Residents in slum areas are especially hit hard by such scorching conditions.

Thankfully various new cooling facilities including public bath houses are set up to help provide much needed relief.

[REPORT]
Residents of a slum area sit outside in an alleyway in the middle of the day.

They can hardly stand the heat inside because it isn't ventilated well and lacks cooling systems.

Kim Sang-sik / Resident
The sun heats up the low roof and the room all day long. I can’t come inside before midnight.

A public bathhouse in the neighborhood opened a cooling shelter for slum residents who are prone to suffer stifling nights.

The local government and a public sauna agreed to open up the place so that residents can come to escape the heat.

The bathhouse is open to all slum residents from eight in the evening until six in the following morning during the hottest weeks.

Resident
I can't sleep at night in my cramped room. But here I get to sleep in a spacious room and even take a shower.

The local government subsidizes the cost, matching the number of users, so that the bathhouse owner can gain some economic benefits.

Bathhouse owner
I had a hard time financially, but these people helped me out big time. They helped me survive.

Also welcomed are cooling centers for those who transport goods, such as delivery workers and couriers.

The center even provides UV ray-blocking masks and frozen bottles of water.

Kim Seong-jin / Subway courier
I had been drenched in sweat. But when I come here, I feel so much better.

As of July 30th, more than 100 cases of heat-related illnesses occurred for nine straight days nationwide and 16 people died from such illnesses.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Saunas turned shelters amid record heat
    • 입력 2025-08-01 16:02:59
    • 수정2025-08-01 16:05:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
Seoul saw a record number of tropical nights for the month of July.

Residents in slum areas are especially hit hard by such scorching conditions.

Thankfully various new cooling facilities including public bath houses are set up to help provide much needed relief.

[REPORT]
Residents of a slum area sit outside in an alleyway in the middle of the day.

They can hardly stand the heat inside because it isn't ventilated well and lacks cooling systems.

Kim Sang-sik / Resident
The sun heats up the low roof and the room all day long. I can’t come inside before midnight.

A public bathhouse in the neighborhood opened a cooling shelter for slum residents who are prone to suffer stifling nights.

The local government and a public sauna agreed to open up the place so that residents can come to escape the heat.

The bathhouse is open to all slum residents from eight in the evening until six in the following morning during the hottest weeks.

Resident
I can't sleep at night in my cramped room. But here I get to sleep in a spacious room and even take a shower.

The local government subsidizes the cost, matching the number of users, so that the bathhouse owner can gain some economic benefits.

Bathhouse owner
I had a hard time financially, but these people helped me out big time. They helped me survive.

Also welcomed are cooling centers for those who transport goods, such as delivery workers and couriers.

The center even provides UV ray-blocking masks and frozen bottles of water.

Kim Seong-jin / Subway courier
I had been drenched in sweat. But when I come here, I feel so much better.

As of July 30th, more than 100 cases of heat-related illnesses occurred for nine straight days nationwide and 16 people died from such illnesses.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“尹, 수의 안 입고 바닥에 누워” 특검이 전한 체포 <br>당시 상황

“尹, 수의 안 입고 바닥에 누워” 특검이 전한 체포 당시 상황
‘집중투표제 의무화’ 2차 상법개정안, 민주당 주도로 법사위 통과

‘집중투표제 의무화’ 2차 상법개정안, 민주당 주도로 법사위 통과
‘김건희 최측근’ 이종호 전 대표 구속기로…5일 법원 심사

‘김건희 최측근’ 이종호 전 대표 구속기로…5일 법원 심사
이 대통령, 4∼8일 첫 여름휴가<br>…대통령실이 밝힌 계획들

이 대통령, 4∼8일 첫 여름휴가…대통령실이 밝힌 계획들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.