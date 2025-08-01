[News Today] Saunas turned shelters amid record heat
입력 2025.08.01 (16:02) 수정 2025.08.01 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Seoul saw a record number of tropical nights for the month of July.
Residents in slum areas are especially hit hard by such scorching conditions.
Thankfully various new cooling facilities including public bath houses are set up to help provide much needed relief.
[REPORT]
Residents of a slum area sit outside in an alleyway in the middle of the day.
They can hardly stand the heat inside because it isn't ventilated well and lacks cooling systems.
Kim Sang-sik / Resident
The sun heats up the low roof and the room all day long. I can’t come inside before midnight.
A public bathhouse in the neighborhood opened a cooling shelter for slum residents who are prone to suffer stifling nights.
The local government and a public sauna agreed to open up the place so that residents can come to escape the heat.
The bathhouse is open to all slum residents from eight in the evening until six in the following morning during the hottest weeks.
Resident
I can't sleep at night in my cramped room. But here I get to sleep in a spacious room and even take a shower.
The local government subsidizes the cost, matching the number of users, so that the bathhouse owner can gain some economic benefits.
Bathhouse owner
I had a hard time financially, but these people helped me out big time. They helped me survive.
Also welcomed are cooling centers for those who transport goods, such as delivery workers and couriers.
The center even provides UV ray-blocking masks and frozen bottles of water.
Kim Seong-jin / Subway courier
I had been drenched in sweat. But when I come here, I feel so much better.
As of July 30th, more than 100 cases of heat-related illnesses occurred for nine straight days nationwide and 16 people died from such illnesses.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Saunas turned shelters amid record heat
-
- 입력 2025-08-01 16:02:59
- 수정2025-08-01 16:05:28
[LEAD]
Seoul saw a record number of tropical nights for the month of July.
Residents in slum areas are especially hit hard by such scorching conditions.
Thankfully various new cooling facilities including public bath houses are set up to help provide much needed relief.
[REPORT]
Residents of a slum area sit outside in an alleyway in the middle of the day.
They can hardly stand the heat inside because it isn't ventilated well and lacks cooling systems.
Kim Sang-sik / Resident
The sun heats up the low roof and the room all day long. I can’t come inside before midnight.
A public bathhouse in the neighborhood opened a cooling shelter for slum residents who are prone to suffer stifling nights.
The local government and a public sauna agreed to open up the place so that residents can come to escape the heat.
The bathhouse is open to all slum residents from eight in the evening until six in the following morning during the hottest weeks.
Resident
I can't sleep at night in my cramped room. But here I get to sleep in a spacious room and even take a shower.
The local government subsidizes the cost, matching the number of users, so that the bathhouse owner can gain some economic benefits.
Bathhouse owner
I had a hard time financially, but these people helped me out big time. They helped me survive.
Also welcomed are cooling centers for those who transport goods, such as delivery workers and couriers.
The center even provides UV ray-blocking masks and frozen bottles of water.
Kim Seong-jin / Subway courier
I had been drenched in sweat. But when I come here, I feel so much better.
As of July 30th, more than 100 cases of heat-related illnesses occurred for nine straight days nationwide and 16 people died from such illnesses.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.