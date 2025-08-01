[News Today] Saunas turned shelters amid record heat

[LEAD]

Seoul saw a record number of tropical nights for the month of July.



Residents in slum areas are especially hit hard by such scorching conditions.



Thankfully various new cooling facilities including public bath houses are set up to help provide much needed relief.



[REPORT]

Residents of a slum area sit outside in an alleyway in the middle of the day.



They can hardly stand the heat inside because it isn't ventilated well and lacks cooling systems.



Kim Sang-sik / Resident

The sun heats up the low roof and the room all day long. I can’t come inside before midnight.



A public bathhouse in the neighborhood opened a cooling shelter for slum residents who are prone to suffer stifling nights.



The local government and a public sauna agreed to open up the place so that residents can come to escape the heat.



The bathhouse is open to all slum residents from eight in the evening until six in the following morning during the hottest weeks.



Resident

I can't sleep at night in my cramped room. But here I get to sleep in a spacious room and even take a shower.



The local government subsidizes the cost, matching the number of users, so that the bathhouse owner can gain some economic benefits.



Bathhouse owner

I had a hard time financially, but these people helped me out big time. They helped me survive.



Also welcomed are cooling centers for those who transport goods, such as delivery workers and couriers.



The center even provides UV ray-blocking masks and frozen bottles of water.



Kim Seong-jin / Subway courier

I had been drenched in sweat. But when I come here, I feel so much better.



As of July 30th, more than 100 cases of heat-related illnesses occurred for nine straight days nationwide and 16 people died from such illnesses.