[News Today] Cheong Wa Dae preps for president’s return

입력 2025-08-01 16:03:47 수정 2025-08-01 16:05:46 News Today





[LEAD]

The former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae which was turned into a tourist attraction has temporarily halted accepting visitors from Friday.



This is a move deemed necessary to prepare security inspections ahead of making changes so it can resume the originally intended function.



[REPORT]

People stand in a long line in front of Cheong Wa Dae's Chunchugwan Hall.



It may be the last opportunity to visit Cheong Wa Dae in person.



Kim Jin-yeol / Seoul resident

It's the last day Cheong Wa Dae will be open to the public. It's a good experience for my son during his school break.



Over the past two weeks only a limited number of visitors were allowed to see the facility.



But from Friday, it will no longer be open to the public.



It is now closed for security inspection ahead of the presidential office relocation of President Lee Jae Myung.



Cheong Wa Dae was opened to the public in May 2022 under the slogan "Cheong Wa Dae returned to the people."



The move was expected to have an annual economic impact of a minimum of 200 billion won, or around 150 million U.S. dollars, by reviving local businesses.



However, the number of visitors kept declining over the three years, and the local vendors seem to be split on the economic effect.



Bae Kyung-ae / Local vendor

Many foreigners came to see it. S. Korean visitors also stopped by this area on their way to Cheong Wa Dae.



Local vendor

Local restaurants and cafes went out of business because Cheong Wa Dae employees and regular customers are gone now.



While the number of visitors plunged, the budget for managing and operating Cheong Wa Dae only grew over the three years, reaching 63 billion won, or around 45 million dollars.



While some lauded the opening of historical and cultural facilities, others raised issues over damage to cultural properties caused by visitors.



Cheong Wa Dae will be partially re-opened after renovation.



President Lee plans to relocate the presidential office back to Cheong Wa Dae as early as this year.