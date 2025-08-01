[News Today] Cha Seung-won’s voice in Vatican audio guide
[LEAD]
Visitors to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City can expect to hear actor Cha Seung-won's voice assisting guided tours there.
While a Korean audio guide was readily available, the actor, who's a devout Catholic, eagerly volunteered to lend his voice for the new version.
[REPORT]
A Korean-language audio guide read by actor Cha Seung-won is now available at St. Peter's Basilica.
The Archdiocese of Seoul and the South Korean embassy to the Holy See have produced a new audio guide in Korean for the Basilica and delivered it to the Vatican.
They said actor Cha Seung-won, a devout Catholic, donated his voicing skills for the audio.
A Korean audio guide has already been provided at St. Peter's Basilica, a top tourist attraction, but it was upgraded recently in line with changes in the exhibits.
The embassy hopes the new audio guide will be of great help to Korean Catholics and visitors.
The new service featuring Cha Seung-won's voice is set to be launched on August 1st.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.