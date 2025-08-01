Summit talks ahead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Security and trade issues, which have emerged as key concerns, are expected to be major topics at the upcoming South Korea–U.S. summit.



The two countries have begun coordinating the schedule and agenda.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



Following the announcement of the tariff deal, U.S. President Trump hinted at a summit within two weeks. It was also treated as a major agenda item during the foreign ministers' meeting.



[Cho Hyun/Minister of Foreign Affairs: “We’re coordinating the date. We also agreed to develop the details more thoroughly at the working level.”]



A senior government official said the date had been discussed but not finalized, adding, “It’s hard to say definitively whether it will happen within two weeks or later.”



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: “There are many domestic matters to coordinate, and since this is a diplomatic issue, scheduling between the two countries is still underway. Nothing has been finalized.”]



In fact, President Lee is scheduled to take a five-day summer vacation next week, followed by a so-called “People's Appointment Ceremony” on the Aug. 15—a symbolic event akin to an inauguration.



Agenda coordination is also proving tricky.



In addition to detailed discussions on the $350 billion U.S. investment plan, sensitive issues like increasing defense spending and raising South Korea’s share of U.S. troop costs could also be raised at the summit.



[Kim Yong-beom/ Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy (July 31): “Security issues were announced today, but we expect discussions to take place at the summit.”]



President Lee is expected to receive briefings on South Korea–U.S. issues during his vacation to prepare for the summit.



This is Bang Jun-won, KBS News.



