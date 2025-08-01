News 9

U.S. sets tariffs

입력 2025.08.01 (22:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we bring you news related to the tariff negotiations.

President Trump has signed an executive order to impose reciprocal tariffs as he announced.

A 15% tariff will be applied to Korean products as agreed.

However, the actual imposition will start from Aug. 7.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The reciprocal tariffs from the United States, reflecting the results of three months of negotiations, will begin on Aug. 7.

Although President Trump signed the executive order today, it was explained that time is needed to modify the import item codes.

The negotiations continued until the last minute, to the extent that even this practical preparation could not be done in advance.

As a result, a tariff rate of 15% was specified for us, and 15-20% was imposed on other negotiating partners.

For other countries, if the U.S. gains from trade, a 10% tariff is set, while countries with trade deficits face tariffs of 15-41% unilaterally.

Additionally, Mexico, which accepted demands for border control, was promised that tariffs would not be raised for 90 days, while Canada, which has been in a nerve-wracking situation with the U.S., saw its tariff rate immediately raised to 25-35%.

There are criticisms of "rubber band tariffs," but President Trump praised the tariff policy, stating that America is becoming great again.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're taking in literally trillions of dollars for the country. This is making our country very rich."]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent also stated that the tariff negotiations have yielded results, claiming that many trade barriers in Korea have been dismantled.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/CNBC Interview: "President Trump moved the offer up a bit, and we reached a very a good agreement, where they will have 15% percent tariffs, they will buy a substantial amount of U.S. energy."]

A signal has been sent that the global economic order of the free trade system is being reshaped.

Adapting to the new system and responding to the remaining tariff discussions will be our task from now on.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. sets tariffs
    • 입력 2025-08-01 22:53:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we bring you news related to the tariff negotiations.

President Trump has signed an executive order to impose reciprocal tariffs as he announced.

A 15% tariff will be applied to Korean products as agreed.

However, the actual imposition will start from Aug. 7.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

The reciprocal tariffs from the United States, reflecting the results of three months of negotiations, will begin on Aug. 7.

Although President Trump signed the executive order today, it was explained that time is needed to modify the import item codes.

The negotiations continued until the last minute, to the extent that even this practical preparation could not be done in advance.

As a result, a tariff rate of 15% was specified for us, and 15-20% was imposed on other negotiating partners.

For other countries, if the U.S. gains from trade, a 10% tariff is set, while countries with trade deficits face tariffs of 15-41% unilaterally.

Additionally, Mexico, which accepted demands for border control, was promised that tariffs would not be raised for 90 days, while Canada, which has been in a nerve-wracking situation with the U.S., saw its tariff rate immediately raised to 25-35%.

There are criticisms of "rubber band tariffs," but President Trump praised the tariff policy, stating that America is becoming great again.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're taking in literally trillions of dollars for the country. This is making our country very rich."]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent also stated that the tariff negotiations have yielded results, claiming that many trade barriers in Korea have been dismantled.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/CNBC Interview: "President Trump moved the offer up a bit, and we reached a very a good agreement, where they will have 15% percent tariffs, they will buy a substantial amount of U.S. energy."]

A signal has been sent that the global economic order of the free trade system is being reshaped.

Adapting to the new system and responding to the remaining tariff discussions will be our task from now on.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.