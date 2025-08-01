U.S. sets tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we bring you news related to the tariff negotiations.



President Trump has signed an executive order to impose reciprocal tariffs as he announced.



A 15% tariff will be applied to Korean products as agreed.



However, the actual imposition will start from Aug. 7.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The reciprocal tariffs from the United States, reflecting the results of three months of negotiations, will begin on Aug. 7.



Although President Trump signed the executive order today, it was explained that time is needed to modify the import item codes.



The negotiations continued until the last minute, to the extent that even this practical preparation could not be done in advance.



As a result, a tariff rate of 15% was specified for us, and 15-20% was imposed on other negotiating partners.



For other countries, if the U.S. gains from trade, a 10% tariff is set, while countries with trade deficits face tariffs of 15-41% unilaterally.



Additionally, Mexico, which accepted demands for border control, was promised that tariffs would not be raised for 90 days, while Canada, which has been in a nerve-wracking situation with the U.S., saw its tariff rate immediately raised to 25-35%.



There are criticisms of "rubber band tariffs," but President Trump praised the tariff policy, stating that America is becoming great again.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're taking in literally trillions of dollars for the country. This is making our country very rich."]



U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent also stated that the tariff negotiations have yielded results, claiming that many trade barriers in Korea have been dismantled.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Treasury Secretary/CNBC Interview: "President Trump moved the offer up a bit, and we reached a very a good agreement, where they will have 15% percent tariffs, they will buy a substantial amount of U.S. energy."]



A signal has been sent that the global economic order of the free trade system is being reshaped.



Adapting to the new system and responding to the remaining tariff discussions will be our task from now on.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



