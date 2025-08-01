News 9

Steel, digital left behind

입력 2025.08.01 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the latest trade agreement, auto tariffs have been cited as a major disappointment—but some sectors that were entirely left out of the talks are expected to take even bigger hits.

Steel, for example, now faces a 50% tariff.

Non-tariff barriers remain a lingering concern as well.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee has more.

[Report]

In June, Japan’s Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel.

With a production capacity of 20 million tons per year, the steel made at its U.S. facilities is considered American-made and is exempt from tariffs when sold in the U.S.

Korean companies like Hyundai Steel and POSCO also plan to build a plant in Louisiana with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tons, but operations won’t begin for another four years.

Despite facing the same 50% steel tariff, Japan has already secured an advantage over Korea.

The European Union reached a basic agreement with the U.S. to introduce a tariff-free quota for steel.

This contrasts sharply with South Korea, which lost its tariff-free quota that had been in place since the Trump administration in 2018.

With Korean steelmakers already struggling to compete with cheap Chinese products, industry voices warn that if the 50% tariff remains, “we’ll lose market competitiveness and effectively be forced to abandon exports to the U.S.”

Copper and aluminum are also facing difficulties, subject to the same 50% tariff.

Meanwhile, digital trade barriers—excluded from the negotiations—remain a potential flashpoint.

These include the upcoming review on Aug. 11 of Google’s request to export high-resolution map data, as well as the proposed Online Platform Act, which aims to curb monopolies by major global platform companies.

[Choi Seok-young/Former Chief FTA Negotiator, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: “These aren’t hidden issues—they’ve appeared annually in the U.S. non-tariff barrier reports released every April. This isn’t a negotiation we’re leading.”]

As for the Alaska LNG development project, which the U.S. has pushed but was left out of the final deal, the Korean government says it still plans to keep discussions open.

This is Lee Jae-hee, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Steel, digital left behind
    • 입력 2025-08-01 23:59:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the latest trade agreement, auto tariffs have been cited as a major disappointment—but some sectors that were entirely left out of the talks are expected to take even bigger hits.

Steel, for example, now faces a 50% tariff.

Non-tariff barriers remain a lingering concern as well.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee has more.

[Report]

In June, Japan’s Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel.

With a production capacity of 20 million tons per year, the steel made at its U.S. facilities is considered American-made and is exempt from tariffs when sold in the U.S.

Korean companies like Hyundai Steel and POSCO also plan to build a plant in Louisiana with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tons, but operations won’t begin for another four years.

Despite facing the same 50% steel tariff, Japan has already secured an advantage over Korea.

The European Union reached a basic agreement with the U.S. to introduce a tariff-free quota for steel.

This contrasts sharply with South Korea, which lost its tariff-free quota that had been in place since the Trump administration in 2018.

With Korean steelmakers already struggling to compete with cheap Chinese products, industry voices warn that if the 50% tariff remains, “we’ll lose market competitiveness and effectively be forced to abandon exports to the U.S.”

Copper and aluminum are also facing difficulties, subject to the same 50% tariff.

Meanwhile, digital trade barriers—excluded from the negotiations—remain a potential flashpoint.

These include the upcoming review on Aug. 11 of Google’s request to export high-resolution map data, as well as the proposed Online Platform Act, which aims to curb monopolies by major global platform companies.

[Choi Seok-young/Former Chief FTA Negotiator, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: “These aren’t hidden issues—they’ve appeared annually in the U.S. non-tariff barrier reports released every April. This isn’t a negotiation we’re leading.”]

As for the Alaska LNG development project, which the U.S. has pushed but was left out of the final deal, the Korean government says it still plans to keep discussions open.

This is Lee Jae-hee, KBS News.
이재희
이재희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.