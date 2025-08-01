Steel, digital left behind

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the latest trade agreement, auto tariffs have been cited as a major disappointment—but some sectors that were entirely left out of the talks are expected to take even bigger hits.



Steel, for example, now faces a 50% tariff.



Non-tariff barriers remain a lingering concern as well.



Reporter Lee Jae-hee has more.



[Report]



In June, Japan’s Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel.



With a production capacity of 20 million tons per year, the steel made at its U.S. facilities is considered American-made and is exempt from tariffs when sold in the U.S.



Korean companies like Hyundai Steel and POSCO also plan to build a plant in Louisiana with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tons, but operations won’t begin for another four years.



Despite facing the same 50% steel tariff, Japan has already secured an advantage over Korea.



The European Union reached a basic agreement with the U.S. to introduce a tariff-free quota for steel.



This contrasts sharply with South Korea, which lost its tariff-free quota that had been in place since the Trump administration in 2018.



With Korean steelmakers already struggling to compete with cheap Chinese products, industry voices warn that if the 50% tariff remains, “we’ll lose market competitiveness and effectively be forced to abandon exports to the U.S.”



Copper and aluminum are also facing difficulties, subject to the same 50% tariff.



Meanwhile, digital trade barriers—excluded from the negotiations—remain a potential flashpoint.



These include the upcoming review on Aug. 11 of Google’s request to export high-resolution map data, as well as the proposed Online Platform Act, which aims to curb monopolies by major global platform companies.



[Choi Seok-young/Former Chief FTA Negotiator, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade: “These aren’t hidden issues—they’ve appeared annually in the U.S. non-tariff barrier reports released every April. This isn’t a negotiation we’re leading.”]



As for the Alaska LNG development project, which the U.S. has pushed but was left out of the final deal, the Korean government says it still plans to keep discussions open.



This is Lee Jae-hee, KBS News.



