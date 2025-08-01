News 9

Rice market message muddled

입력 2025.08.01 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As mentioned, South Korea and the United States have made slightly differing statements—particularly regarding the rice market, where their explanations continue to diverge.

After President Trump, a White House spokesperson also announced that South Korea would open its rice market. But our presidential office responded that there would be no additional opening and that the U.S. appears to be misunderstanding the situation.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

Following the announcement of a tariff deal, U.S. President Trump hinted at the opening of South Korea’s agricultural market.

This time, the White House stepped in.

It specified rice.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Press Secretary: “South Korea will pay a 15% tariff including a 15% on autos while providing historic market access to American goods like autos and rice."]

The presidential office, which had described President Trump’s remarks yesterday (7.31) as political rhetoric, once again drew a firm line—saying there would be no further opening of the agricultural sector.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: “99.7% of our agricultural and livestock market is already open. It is our position that there will be no additional opening of the remaining 0.3%.”]

They added that the U.S. may have misunderstood some issues in the negotiations—such as those related to agricultural quarantine procedures.

A senior official from the presidential office explained, “Improving quarantine procedures is something the U.S. has continuously requested,” and added, “It may affect imports of fruits and vegetables, but it is unrelated to rice.”

The conflicting statements have stirred political controversy as well.

[Kwak Kyu-taek/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: “There are claims that the market is to be more opened. So what are the details?”]

[Park Eun-jung/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Rebuilding Korea Party: “Are we opening everything except for rice and beef?”]

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: “I think it's just a political expression.”]

Returning from the U.S. after completing negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol also stated tonight (8.1) that there was no discussion about further opening the rice market during the South Korea–U.S. talks.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rice market message muddled
    • 입력 2025-08-01 23:59:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

As mentioned, South Korea and the United States have made slightly differing statements—particularly regarding the rice market, where their explanations continue to diverge.

After President Trump, a White House spokesperson also announced that South Korea would open its rice market. But our presidential office responded that there would be no additional opening and that the U.S. appears to be misunderstanding the situation.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

Following the announcement of a tariff deal, U.S. President Trump hinted at the opening of South Korea’s agricultural market.

This time, the White House stepped in.

It specified rice.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Press Secretary: “South Korea will pay a 15% tariff including a 15% on autos while providing historic market access to American goods like autos and rice."]

The presidential office, which had described President Trump’s remarks yesterday (7.31) as political rhetoric, once again drew a firm line—saying there would be no further opening of the agricultural sector.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: “99.7% of our agricultural and livestock market is already open. It is our position that there will be no additional opening of the remaining 0.3%.”]

They added that the U.S. may have misunderstood some issues in the negotiations—such as those related to agricultural quarantine procedures.

A senior official from the presidential office explained, “Improving quarantine procedures is something the U.S. has continuously requested,” and added, “It may affect imports of fruits and vegetables, but it is unrelated to rice.”

The conflicting statements have stirred political controversy as well.

[Kwak Kyu-taek/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: “There are claims that the market is to be more opened. So what are the details?”]

[Park Eun-jung/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Rebuilding Korea Party: “Are we opening everything except for rice and beef?”]

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: “I think it's just a political expression.”]

Returning from the U.S. after completing negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol also stated tonight (8.1) that there was no discussion about further opening the rice market during the South Korea–U.S. talks.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.