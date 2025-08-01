Rice market message muddled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As mentioned, South Korea and the United States have made slightly differing statements—particularly regarding the rice market, where their explanations continue to diverge.



After President Trump, a White House spokesperson also announced that South Korea would open its rice market. But our presidential office responded that there would be no additional opening and that the U.S. appears to be misunderstanding the situation.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



Following the announcement of a tariff deal, U.S. President Trump hinted at the opening of South Korea’s agricultural market.



This time, the White House stepped in.



It specified rice.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Press Secretary: “South Korea will pay a 15% tariff including a 15% on autos while providing historic market access to American goods like autos and rice."]



The presidential office, which had described President Trump’s remarks yesterday (7.31) as political rhetoric, once again drew a firm line—saying there would be no further opening of the agricultural sector.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: “99.7% of our agricultural and livestock market is already open. It is our position that there will be no additional opening of the remaining 0.3%.”]



They added that the U.S. may have misunderstood some issues in the negotiations—such as those related to agricultural quarantine procedures.



A senior official from the presidential office explained, “Improving quarantine procedures is something the U.S. has continuously requested,” and added, “It may affect imports of fruits and vegetables, but it is unrelated to rice.”



The conflicting statements have stirred political controversy as well.



[Kwak Kyu-taek/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: “There are claims that the market is to be more opened. So what are the details?”]



[Park Eun-jung/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Rebuilding Korea Party: “Are we opening everything except for rice and beef?”]



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: “I think it's just a political expression.”]



Returning from the U.S. after completing negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol also stated tonight (8.1) that there was no discussion about further opening the rice market during the South Korea–U.S. talks.



This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!