USFK role shift possible

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The day after the customs negotiations were concluded, important remarks related to security were made.



Right after the meeting between the foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States, a senior official from our government stated that the role and nature of the U.S. Forces Korea could change.



The so-called modernization of the alliance, which involves utilizing the U.S. Forces Korea to counter China, is expected to become a major agenda for both South Korea and the United States.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.



[Report]



In the first meeting between the foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, they agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.



Additionally, the "modernization" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance was also a key agenda item.



[Cho Hyun/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "We discussed issues related to the South Korea-U.S. alliance. Secretary Rubio responded to the issues I brought up and shared his own thoughts."]



In terms of 'alliance modernization', the U.S. side is focusing on 'strategic flexibility'.



They are considering expanding the role of the U.S. Forces Korea to utilize them in countering China.



In this regard, a senior government official stated, "We did not get into that discussion this time," but added, "I think there could be changes in the role and nature of the U.S. Forces Korea."



Such remarks from our government official are unusual, as if the U.S. Forces Korea were deployed in conflicts between the U.S. and China, we could face pressure to choose sides between the two.



The official also cautioned against overinterpreting the intent of the remarks, saying, "what I meant was that I could understand why the U.S. is discussing strategic flexibility."



[Kim Jeong-seop/Senior Research Fellow at the Sejong Institute: "Allowing unlimited strategic flexibility for the U.S. Forces Korea is a problem for us. There is an issue of the Korean Peninsula being perceived as a launch base for the U.S. Air Force towards China, so we need to find an appropriate middle ground."]



Regarding the Trump administration's demand to increase defense spending to about 5% of GDP, it was explained that they did not discuss it in detail this time.



However, now that trade issues have been resolved, it seems that the U.S. will seriously bring up 'alliance modernization', and there are expectations that a 2+2 meeting involving the foreign and defense ministers of both countries will take place.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!