News 9

Yoon resists arrest

입력 2025.08.01 (23:59)

[Anchor]

The special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee failed to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It was reported that Yoon lay on the floor and removed his clothing in protest.

The special counsel says it will use physical force during the next attempt.

Jung Sang-bin has the story.

[Report]

At around 8:20 a.m., members of the Kim Keon-hee special counsel team arrived at the Seoul Detention Center to execute the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Moon Hong-ju personally led the attempt.

However, two hours later, Yoon was not among the detainees being transported.

He had strongly resisted, and the arrest was ultimately unsuccessful.

The special counsel explained that Yoon refused to comply by lying on the floor without his outer garments.

Prison guards visited four times at 30-minute intervals and urged him to comply with lawful procedure, but he did not move.

[Jung Sung-ho, Justice Minister: “He was initially wearing a short-sleeved top and bottom, but removed his clothing when the team attempted the arrest, and put them back on after they left.”]

Yoon’s legal team stated that he removed his clothing due to medical concerns—citing cardiovascular and carotid artery stenosis, as well as autonomic nervous system damage causing difficulty regulating body temperature.

They criticized the special counsel’s disclosure of Yoon’s condition, calling it “a violation of detainee rights.”

The special counsel refuted this, saying there were no signs of poor health and that it was clearly a refusal to comply with the law.

They said they had refrained from using force out of safety concerns, but next time would be different.

[Assistant Special Prosecutor Oh Jung-hee: “We have notified that the next execution will involve the use of physical force if necessary.”]

After the team withdrew, Yoon got dressed and met with his lawyer for about an hour.

This is Jung Sang-bin, KBS News.

공지·정정

