Heat to ease slightly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The heat wave shows no signs of easing, and tomorrow (8.2), which is the weekend, will also be hot.



Fortunately, rain is forecast to cool down the heat starting Sunday night.



Next week, the heat is expected to subside somewhat.



Our weather correspondent Lee Se-heum reports.



[Report]



In the scorching midday heat, outdoor parks are deserted, with only the sound of cicadas filling the air.



It is now past the hottest hour of 2 PM.



Urban parks are so empty that it is difficult to find anyone.



[Lee Jae-ho/Seonyudo Park Management Team: "It is definitely hot, and I understand that the number of park visitors has decreased significantly. During the day, visitors are not using the parks..."]



Today (8.1), Jeongseon in Gangwon and Miryang in Gyeongnam exceeded 38 degrees, and even in cloudy Seoul, the temperature rose to 35.1 degrees.



Seoul recorded a tropical night for the 13th consecutive day, with a low of 27.8 degrees.



The number of tropical nights in Seoul in July is 23.



This is two days more than the previous record of 21 days set in 1994, breaking the record for the first time in two consecutive days.



Tomorrow, Daegu will reach 37 degrees, and Seoul will be around 35 degrees, continuing similar scorching heat as today.



[Kim Byeong-gwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Until Saturday, under the influence of high pressure, it will generally be clear and the heat will continue. Starting Sunday the 3rd, rain will begin, and temperatures may temporarily drop, but the high humidity will keep the hot weather going."]



From Sunday afternoon, rain clouds left by Typhoon Co-may will move from China across the West Sea into the Korean Peninsula.



A lot of moisture will come in, and heavy rain may fall in some areas.



Early next week, the daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 31 degrees.



While the intensity of the heat wave will ease somewhat, the Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the high humidity and heat will continue for a while longer.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!