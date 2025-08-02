News 9

Contentious bills pass committee

[Anchor]

The so-called broadcasting three laws, the yellow envelope law, and the second commercial law amendment, among other contentious bills, have passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the ruling party.

The People Power Party expressed opposition, calling it legislative overreach, but the Democratic Party and others processed it through a vote, claiming it was reform legislation.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee processed the Grain Management Act and the Act on Distribution and Price Stabilization of Agricultural and Fishery Products with bipartisan agreement.

However, the atmosphere changed when the so-called contentious bills were introduced.

The broadcasting three laws include provisions to increase the number of public broadcasting directors and expand the recommendation rights to employees and academic societies.

The Democratic Party requested to end the discussion just 15 minutes after the bill was introduced.

[Park Kyun-taek/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Since this is a bill that had even triggered a filibuster, there should be sufficient deliberation...."]

The People Power Party demanded additional discussions, claiming it was an attempt to seize control of public broadcasting.

[Shin Dong-wook/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "Is this a Communist Party? Why are we ending the discussion?"]

The chairperson of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee from the Democratic Party processed the agenda through a vote.

[Park Hyeung-soo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "How can you proceed like this?"]

[Lee Choon-suak/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chairperson/Democratic Party: "Since we complied with the National Assembly Act procedurally, there should be no problem...."]

The so-called 'yellow envelope law,' which limits damage claims against union strikes, also passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee amid disputes between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Seo Young-kyo/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Did not the Ssangyong Motor Company workers lose their lives because of enormous damage claims?"]

[Kwak Kyu-taek/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "The union will interfere with all management issues of companies, and disputes will inevitably arise...."]

The second Commercial Act amendment, which includes the mandatory implementation of cumulative voting and the expansion of separate elections for audit committee members, also passed under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

[Song Seog-jun/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "This will negatively impact all investors and further burden the South Korean economy."]

[Park Ji-won/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Will the economy or society of this country become chaotic and crash just because the Commercial Act is passed?"]

The Democratic Party, which defines these bills as 'livelihood reforms' and is pushing for speed, and the People Power Party, which opposes it as 'legislative overreach,' are now set for confrontation in the plenary session.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

