Kim’s encrypted phone seized

입력 2025.08.02 (00:08)

[Anchor]

"Bihwa phone" is a special mobile phone used for secret communications.

It looks like a regular phone but is equipped with encryption to prevent eavesdropping or wiretapping.

It restricts call recording and internet access, including SNS.

Because of its high security, it has been used by past presidents, the military, and the National Intelligence Service.

During the Dec. 3 martial law, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly communicated using these phones.

Although encrypted, call logs are saved, making the phone a key clue for uncovering what happened during martial law and the alleged pressure in the death of a Marine.

Now, the special counsel has discovered that former First Lady Kim Keon-hee also used one—and secured the physical phone and call logs.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

The bihwa phone was issued to Kim Keon-hee to ensure security during official events involving the First Lady.

The special counsel team looking into the death of a Marine has now obtained the device and its call logs.

Bihwa phones are supposed to be reset before being returned, and Kim’s phone was reportedly in a reset state.

The team has begun forensic recovery of deleted messages and is analyzing the communication logs in detail.

They are focusing on the two months from July 2023, when the alleged “lobbying for rescue” scandal emerged.

The team suspects that former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division Lim Seong-geun lobbied for protection through Lee Jong-ho, a close aide of Kim and former CEO of Blackpearl Invest.

They plan to examine whom Kim spoke with and how often during that period.

The team also plans to secure communication records from former President Yoon and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup as early as next week.

Meanwhile, the special counsel investigating other allegations related to Kim Keon-hee also considers the bihwa phone key evidence and has launched a joint probe.

[Jeong Min-young/Assistant Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marine Case: "The bihwa phone and communication logs we seized will also be provided to the Kim Keon-hee special counsel through voluntary submission following the warrant execution."

Separately, the Kim Keon-hee special counsel has requested a detention warrant for Lee Jong-ho on charges of violating the Attorney-at-Law Act.

The team also searched the headquarters of HS Hyosung and the offices of IMS Mobility in connection with the so-called "Butler Gate."

This is Park Chan, KBS News.

