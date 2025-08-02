Old building collapses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ceiling of an old building that has been standing for nearly 50 years collapsed in Changwon, Gyeongnam.



A man on the first floor was killed, and three people on the second floor were injured from the fall.



Reporter Moon Geu-rin has the story.



[Report]



The interior of the building is in chaos, filled with debris from the collapse.



The spot where the first-floor ceiling should have been is completely open.



Last night (7.31) around 10:50 PM, the ceiling of a two-story building in Changwon suddenly collapsed.



Three family members on the second floor fell through to the first floor and were injured.



A Chinese man in his 50s, who owned a grocery store on the first floor, was trapped under the fallen debris.



[Accident Witness: "They were carrying people out and digging with an excavator..."]



The fire department mobilized over 20 pieces of equipment for the rescue operation and found the buried man after four hours, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.



This is the site of the collapse.



Piles of dirt, along with tables and storage cabinets that fell from the second-floor residence, are stacked high.



[Kim Ji-hwan/Fire Officer, Masan Fire Station: "There was a risk of further collapse, and it took a lot of time and effort to rescue the person buried under the concrete structure..."]



The collapsed building was approved for use in 1978 and was nearly 50 years old.



The building owner reported that he had recently felt vibrations or shaking in the building frequently.



[Building Owner: "I've been here for over 10 years, and there wasn't much vibration before. Recently, when I went home, I occasionally felt it every evening."]



The two-story building was a small neighborhood facility and was not subject to safety inspections.



The police and fire authorities are conducting a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.



This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin.



