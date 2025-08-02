News 9

Swimsuits fail safety test

입력 2025.08.02 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the summer vacation season arrives, many people are buying water play gear.

But children’s swimsuits sold on Chinese online platforms were found to have pH levels exceeding the standard.

The levels were high enough to cause skin conditions in children.

Here’s Jeong Yeon-wook.

[Report]

Even on a weekday, the Han River pool is full of kids enjoying summer break.

Water play is a must in this heat.

And each child comes with at least one item like an inflatable tube.

[Lim Jae-beom/Yongsan District, Seoul: “(Where did you buy this?) I bought this online. (Do you buy a lot of things online?) Yes."]

Online shopping is popular for comparing different products in one place.

[Kim Han-na/Bucheon City, Gyeonggi Province: “You can see all the brands and styles of swimsuits at once—it’s really convenient.”]

The Seoul city government inspected 33 products, including kids’ water toys and swimsuits sold on Chinese platforms like AliExpress and Temu.

Some swimsuits showed a pH level of 9.4—far above the safe limit and highly alkaline.

This can harm children’s mildly acidic skin.

[Park Hye-ran/Family Medicine Specialist: “If the fabric is too acidic or too alkaline, it can irritate the skin and break down the protective barrier, leading to itching or allergic contact dermatitis.”]

Thirteen other products also failed domestic safety standards.

Some swimsuits lacked essential drawstrings, while some flotation devices had loose buckles.

Others had parts small enough to pose choking hazards to infants and toddlers.

Seoul city has published the test results online and asked the platforms to suspend sales of the unsafe products.

This is Jeong Yeon-wook, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Swimsuits fail safety test
    • 입력 2025-08-02 01:08:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the summer vacation season arrives, many people are buying water play gear.

But children’s swimsuits sold on Chinese online platforms were found to have pH levels exceeding the standard.

The levels were high enough to cause skin conditions in children.

Here’s Jeong Yeon-wook.

[Report]

Even on a weekday, the Han River pool is full of kids enjoying summer break.

Water play is a must in this heat.

And each child comes with at least one item like an inflatable tube.

[Lim Jae-beom/Yongsan District, Seoul: “(Where did you buy this?) I bought this online. (Do you buy a lot of things online?) Yes."]

Online shopping is popular for comparing different products in one place.

[Kim Han-na/Bucheon City, Gyeonggi Province: “You can see all the brands and styles of swimsuits at once—it’s really convenient.”]

The Seoul city government inspected 33 products, including kids’ water toys and swimsuits sold on Chinese platforms like AliExpress and Temu.

Some swimsuits showed a pH level of 9.4—far above the safe limit and highly alkaline.

This can harm children’s mildly acidic skin.

[Park Hye-ran/Family Medicine Specialist: “If the fabric is too acidic or too alkaline, it can irritate the skin and break down the protective barrier, leading to itching or allergic contact dermatitis.”]

Thirteen other products also failed domestic safety standards.

Some swimsuits lacked essential drawstrings, while some flotation devices had loose buckles.

Others had parts small enough to pose choking hazards to infants and toddlers.

Seoul city has published the test results online and asked the platforms to suspend sales of the unsafe products.

This is Jeong Yeon-wook, KBS News.
정연욱
정연욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.