Zoo treats animals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, animals are also having a tough summer in the sweltering heat.



To help the animals suffering from the heat, the zoo has prepared a special summer menu.



From ice cakes to fruit punch, let's take a look at how the animals are spending their summer.



Kim Woo-jun reports.



[Report]



Hippos jump into the water to escape the scorching sun.



Their goal is a whole watermelon placed on an ice cake.



They munch on the ice and devour the fruits.



The elephant family also immerses their large bodies in the water.



They enjoy frozen sugar cane while being sprayed with cool water.



[Park Yoon-young/Zoo Visitor: "I really want to swim with the elephants. Seeing the animals cool off a bit in this hot weather makes me feel cooler too."]



A special three-layer ice cake is provided for the heat-sensitive tiger.



It cools down for a moment while tearing into frozen chicken.



[Jang Yoon-ji/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "We provide items like cow legs and bones to ensure they consume a variety of food and receive rich nutrition..."]



To catch live fish, the animals need to exercise.



South American sea lions chase after catfish thrown by the keeper, while spotted seals swim after the fish to beat the heat.



[Kim Beom-joo/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "By providing live fish, we boost their activity and appetite, helping them stay cool during the summer."]



Seoul Grand Park provided 920 kg of summer special meals to over 100 species of animals today (8.1).



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!