News 9

Zoo treats animals

입력 2025.08.02 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, animals are also having a tough summer in the sweltering heat.

To help the animals suffering from the heat, the zoo has prepared a special summer menu.

From ice cakes to fruit punch, let's take a look at how the animals are spending their summer.

Kim Woo-jun reports.

[Report]

Hippos jump into the water to escape the scorching sun.

Their goal is a whole watermelon placed on an ice cake.

They munch on the ice and devour the fruits.

The elephant family also immerses their large bodies in the water.

They enjoy frozen sugar cane while being sprayed with cool water.

[Park Yoon-young/Zoo Visitor: "I really want to swim with the elephants. Seeing the animals cool off a bit in this hot weather makes me feel cooler too."]

A special three-layer ice cake is provided for the heat-sensitive tiger.

It cools down for a moment while tearing into frozen chicken.

[Jang Yoon-ji/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "We provide items like cow legs and bones to ensure they consume a variety of food and receive rich nutrition..."]

To catch live fish, the animals need to exercise.

South American sea lions chase after catfish thrown by the keeper, while spotted seals swim after the fish to beat the heat.

[Kim Beom-joo/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "By providing live fish, we boost their activity and appetite, helping them stay cool during the summer."]

Seoul Grand Park provided 920 kg of summer special meals to over 100 species of animals today (8.1).

This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Zoo treats animals
    • 입력 2025-08-02 01:08:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, animals are also having a tough summer in the sweltering heat.

To help the animals suffering from the heat, the zoo has prepared a special summer menu.

From ice cakes to fruit punch, let's take a look at how the animals are spending their summer.

Kim Woo-jun reports.

[Report]

Hippos jump into the water to escape the scorching sun.

Their goal is a whole watermelon placed on an ice cake.

They munch on the ice and devour the fruits.

The elephant family also immerses their large bodies in the water.

They enjoy frozen sugar cane while being sprayed with cool water.

[Park Yoon-young/Zoo Visitor: "I really want to swim with the elephants. Seeing the animals cool off a bit in this hot weather makes me feel cooler too."]

A special three-layer ice cake is provided for the heat-sensitive tiger.

It cools down for a moment while tearing into frozen chicken.

[Jang Yoon-ji/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "We provide items like cow legs and bones to ensure they consume a variety of food and receive rich nutrition..."]

To catch live fish, the animals need to exercise.

South American sea lions chase after catfish thrown by the keeper, while spotted seals swim after the fish to beat the heat.

[Kim Beom-joo/Seoul Grand Park Zookeeper: "By providing live fish, we boost their activity and appetite, helping them stay cool during the summer."]

Seoul Grand Park provided 920 kg of summer special meals to over 100 species of animals today (8.1).

This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.
김우준
김우준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.