News 9

[Exclusive] AI vaccine ineffective

입력 2025.08.02 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Cases of human infection with the avian influenza virus, AI, are occurring in various parts of the world.

In South Korea, there is only one AI vaccine that was approved 10 years ago, and KBS's investigation has confirmed that it is ineffective against the currently circulating virus.

This is a special report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

Since June, 8 people in Cambodia have been infected with avian influenza, AI, resulting in 2 deaths.

So far this year, there have been 24 cases of AI infection across 8 countries, with 8 of them dying from respiratory distress.

No human infection cases have been found in South Korea yet.

However, due to concerns about a second pandemic, health authorities decided to stockpile AI vaccines last year.

In South Korea, there is only one AI vaccine developed by a pharmaceutical company and approved 10 years ago.

However, none of this vaccine is stockpiled.

We obtained and reviewed the results of tests conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to see if this vaccine is effective against the currently circulating AI virus.

The research team injected animals with the virus used during the vaccine development 10 years ago to produce 'antibodies.'

When these 'antibodies' were tested with the currently circulating AI virus, the results showed levels below the standard threshold.

This means that the vaccine is ineffective. (Provided by the office of Kim Yoon, a member of the Democratic Party)

[Choi Won-seok/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Ansan Hospital: "Even if the H5N1 type is the same, there are some differences in the detailed genetic characteristics compared to the viruses that occurred in the past and the recent ones in American dairy farms."]

For now, the only option is to purchase AI vaccines from abroad, but the budget requested by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency in the second supplementary budget in June was not reflected.

Experts point out that there is a sufficient possibility of AI viruses capable of human infection entering South Korea, and that the stockpiling of vaccines should be expedited.

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] AI vaccine ineffective
    • 입력 2025-08-02 01:08:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Cases of human infection with the avian influenza virus, AI, are occurring in various parts of the world.

In South Korea, there is only one AI vaccine that was approved 10 years ago, and KBS's investigation has confirmed that it is ineffective against the currently circulating virus.

This is a special report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

Since June, 8 people in Cambodia have been infected with avian influenza, AI, resulting in 2 deaths.

So far this year, there have been 24 cases of AI infection across 8 countries, with 8 of them dying from respiratory distress.

No human infection cases have been found in South Korea yet.

However, due to concerns about a second pandemic, health authorities decided to stockpile AI vaccines last year.

In South Korea, there is only one AI vaccine developed by a pharmaceutical company and approved 10 years ago.

However, none of this vaccine is stockpiled.

We obtained and reviewed the results of tests conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to see if this vaccine is effective against the currently circulating AI virus.

The research team injected animals with the virus used during the vaccine development 10 years ago to produce 'antibodies.'

When these 'antibodies' were tested with the currently circulating AI virus, the results showed levels below the standard threshold.

This means that the vaccine is ineffective. (Provided by the office of Kim Yoon, a member of the Democratic Party)

[Choi Won-seok/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Ansan Hospital: "Even if the H5N1 type is the same, there are some differences in the detailed genetic characteristics compared to the viruses that occurred in the past and the recent ones in American dairy farms."]

For now, the only option is to purchase AI vaccines from abroad, but the budget requested by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency in the second supplementary budget in June was not reflected.

Experts point out that there is a sufficient possibility of AI viruses capable of human infection entering South Korea, and that the stockpiling of vaccines should be expedited.

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.