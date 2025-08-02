China unveils nuclear submarine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China, which is closely monitoring security discussions between South Korea and the United States, showcased its military power today by unveiling a new nuclear submarine on the occasion of its Armed Forces Day.



This is interpreted as a display of confidence in the face of U.S. pressure, while also sending a warning.



Beijing's Kim Min-jung reports.



[Report]



A large submarine rises to the surface, and an aircraft carrier loaded with fighter jets cuts through the sea.



The aircraft carrier and submarine are key assets in China's "anti-access/area denial strategy," aimed at blocking U.S. access from the open sea in case of emergencies.



In particular, they confidently showcased the interior of the new nuclear submarine.



State-run CCTV also released footage of a confrontation last year between a Chinese coast guard vessel and a Philippine ship in the South China Sea, which is embroiled in territorial disputes.



["They have drawn out guns! They are armed!"]



This is interpreted as a warning not to approach recklessly in both the South Pacific and the South China Sea, while simultaneously showcasing China's military power domestically and internationally.



Recently, the U.S. has increased its pressure by stating that its mutual defense treaty with the Philippines applies anywhere in the Pacific.



[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs/July 29: "China consistently opposes the strengthening of military alliances under the pretext of the South China Sea issue, as well as military deployments and actions targeting specific objectives."]



China has also claimed that it patrolled Taiwan by passing through the Korea Strait's eastern channel, which is monitored by Japan and South Korea with fighter jets.



The power struggle between the U.S. and China in the Indo-Pacific region appears to be intensifying.



For us, with both countries being crucial in terms of security and economy, concerns are bound to grow.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



