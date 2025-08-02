News 9

Son returns home

2025.08.02

[Anchor]

Despite numerous transfer rumors, Son Heung-min has joined the Asian tour and has visited Korea for the third consecutive year with Yang Min-hyuk and his Tottenham teammates.

After the match against Arsenal yesterday, Son Heung-min was seen seemingly refusing the captain's armband, which sparked various interpretations.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

As Son Heung-min appeared at the arrival hall holding the Korean flag with Yang Min-hyuk, cheers erupted.

This is Son Heung-min's third visit to Korea, but the popularity for Tottenham remains strong.

A Tottenham fan who successfully took a photo with Son Heung-min's teammate Maddison shed tears of joy.

However, depending on Son Heung-min's future, this may be Tottenham's last visit to Korea this year.

Fans' reactions regarding Son Heung-min's future were mixed.

[Min Kyung-jun/Soccer Fan: "No matter which team he transfers to, as long as it's not Arsenal, I will support him."]

[Ha Myung-heon/Soccer Fan: "It's hard to believe he would transfer after being with Tottenham for 10 years, so I hope he stays."]

With the season opener just two weeks away, Son Heung-min's future remains uncertain.

After the match against Arsenal yesterday, Romero was seen trying to give Son Heung-min the captain's armband, but he refused, leading to interpretations that he may have decided to transfer and is saying goodbye to his teammates.

Coach Thomas stated that he has not yet decided on the new season's captain and is being cautious.

[Thomas Frank/Tottenham Coach:"I haven't made a decision yet. I'd like to understand the groove of the players a little bit more. I know I need to make a decision before the first official game against PSG and theSuper Cup."]

Tottenham, who has visited Korea for the third time with Son Heung-min and Yang Min-hyuk, will conclude their Asian tour schedule with a friendly match against Newcastle on Aug. 3.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

