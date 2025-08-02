Kim leads relay team to finals
Our national team, competing in the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, has advanced to the finals of the 800m freestyle relay in third place overall, led by the monster rookie Kim Young-beom, and is aiming for a second consecutive medal at the tournament.
The team was assigned lane 6 in heat 2.
The first swimmer was 19-year-old rising star Kim Young-beom, who delivered an impressive race, surprising everyone by recording a second-place position at the halfway mark.
He also set a new personal best with a time of 1 minute 45.72 seconds, which was the fastest among the four members of our national team.
Thanks to the performance of the youngest member, the older swimmers were able to adjust their pace during the race.
With a total time of 7 minutes 4.68 seconds, the team finished third overall in the heats and will challenge for a second consecutive medal in the finals that will take place shortly.
