Tariff talks just beginning

[Anchor]

The United States and South Korea have established a broad framework through tariff negotiations, but differing opinions have emerged regarding the details.

There are comments suggesting that the real negotiations start now since it was a verbal agreement.

The government negotiation team, which returned today (Aug. 1), also stated that there are many remaining procedures.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

The negotiation team returned after completing the tariff negotiations.

They mentioned that although they finished a war-like negotiation, there are still many remaining procedures regarding the detailed negotiation process.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "The devil is in the details, but I believe the angel is also in the details. With this in mind, we aim for a mutually beneficial win-win situation between the U.S. and South Korea...."]

In fact, disagreements between the U.S. and South Korea continue after the tariff negotiations.

First, there is the issue of profit distribution from the $350 billion investment fund in the U.S.

Following Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, a White House spokesperson reiterated that 90% of the profits belong to the U.S.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "90% of those profits will go to the U.S. government to help pay down our debt and for other matters at the President's choosing."]

The government acknowledged the need for further discussion while understanding it as a reinvestment concept.

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "Regarding the profit structure, we still need more discussions. We understand it as a reinvestment concept from the U.S...."]

There are also conflicting announcements regarding the import of U.S. energy, such as LNG.

We announced that we would import $100 billion worth over four years, but the U.S. Secretary of Commerce mentioned a different period of three and a half years.

There are also differences in positions regarding the complete opening of the automobile, truck, and agricultural product markets as stated by President Trump.

However, our government did not deny that there will continue to be discussions between the U.S. and South Korea regarding improvements in agricultural quarantine procedures and the relaxation of safety standards for U.S. cars.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "It is expected that we will draft an intergovernmental agreement through discussions. That time may be when we are engaged in a tough tug-of-war with the U.S...."]

The negotiation team stated that this negotiation was agreed upon verbally without a written document.

This is already the reason for the differing announcements between the U.S. and South Korea regarding the negotiation content, and the controversy may grow further in the future.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

