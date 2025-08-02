News 9

Kim, Yoon chase AIG title

In the second round of the AIG Women's Open, the last major tournament of the season on the LPGA Tour, Kim A-lim surged ahead, forming a strong position alongside Yoon I-na.

Australia's Kyriacou made a hole-in-one on the par-3 8th hole, as if dunking the ball into the hole.

Defending champion Lydia Ko hit her tee shot with a driving iron to avoid the wind's impact on the long par-4 hole.

World number one Nelly Korda's driver shot was caught by the strong wind, landing her in a bunker, causing her to grimace.

Kim A-lim, who shot 2-under par on the first day of the tournament, calmly continued to reduce her score today.

However, on the final 18th hole, the strong wind caused her putt to wobble, resulting in a bogey, which was a blemish on her round.

Rookie Yoon I-na, who has yet to record a top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour, also showed her strength on the first day.

She made a long-distance birdie and reduced her score by three strokes, kicking off her challenge for her first win of the season.

