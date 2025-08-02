News 9

KOSPI falls 3.9% on tax plan

입력 2025.08.02 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 1), the KOSPI index plummeted by nearly 4%.

This appears to be a backlash against the proposed tax reform plan that aims to increase taxes related to stocks.

The government and the ruling party are monitoring public opinion on the matter.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the story.

[Report]

The KOSPI stands at 3,119 points.

It dropped by 126 points, nearly 4%, compared to yesterday (July 31).

Considering that it had steadily risen from below 2,700 just before the presidential election and surpassed 3,250 two days ago, reaching a record high, this is a sudden reversal.

This is the largest drop since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office, and the tax reform plan announced yesterday has created a negative atmosphere.

Although the dividend income tax rate was lowered, it was less than expected.

The plan is to revert the securities transaction tax rate from 0.15% to 0.2% and to expand the scope of shareholders subject to capital gains tax on stock profits.

[Lee Hyoung-il/Deputy Minister of Finance: "Before, when the threshold for major shareholders was 5 billion won, there were about 6,000 people. If we set it to 1 billion won this time, it will increase to about 24,000 people."]

The government has downplayed the impact on the stock market, but disappointment is spreading over whether this is the same government that promised a KOSPI of 5,000.

A petition in the National Assembly opposing the expansion of the major shareholder scope reached the required 50,000 signatures in just one day, prompting the government and ruling party to soften their stance, saying they would closely monitor public opinion during the two-week legislative notice period.

Expectations that the U.S. might slowly lower or raise interest rates have also increased foreign net selling.

Tariffs have also played a role in this situation.

[Seo Sang-young/Researcher at Mirae Asset Securities: "Since the imposition of tariffs will begin on August 1, the pace of the U.S. economic slowdown will likely accelerate. Korea's exports will inevitably slow down, which will lead to a drop in stock prices."]

For the same reason, the dollar is becoming expensive again.

The won-dollar exchange rate has risen to the 1,400 won range for the first time in two and a half months.

The delay in discussions on exchange rates, one of the tariff negotiation topics, is also increasing exchange rate anxiety.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KOSPI falls 3.9% on tax plan
    • 입력 2025-08-02 01:08:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 1), the KOSPI index plummeted by nearly 4%.

This appears to be a backlash against the proposed tax reform plan that aims to increase taxes related to stocks.

The government and the ruling party are monitoring public opinion on the matter.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the story.

[Report]

The KOSPI stands at 3,119 points.

It dropped by 126 points, nearly 4%, compared to yesterday (July 31).

Considering that it had steadily risen from below 2,700 just before the presidential election and surpassed 3,250 two days ago, reaching a record high, this is a sudden reversal.

This is the largest drop since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office, and the tax reform plan announced yesterday has created a negative atmosphere.

Although the dividend income tax rate was lowered, it was less than expected.

The plan is to revert the securities transaction tax rate from 0.15% to 0.2% and to expand the scope of shareholders subject to capital gains tax on stock profits.

[Lee Hyoung-il/Deputy Minister of Finance: "Before, when the threshold for major shareholders was 5 billion won, there were about 6,000 people. If we set it to 1 billion won this time, it will increase to about 24,000 people."]

The government has downplayed the impact on the stock market, but disappointment is spreading over whether this is the same government that promised a KOSPI of 5,000.

A petition in the National Assembly opposing the expansion of the major shareholder scope reached the required 50,000 signatures in just one day, prompting the government and ruling party to soften their stance, saying they would closely monitor public opinion during the two-week legislative notice period.

Expectations that the U.S. might slowly lower or raise interest rates have also increased foreign net selling.

Tariffs have also played a role in this situation.

[Seo Sang-young/Researcher at Mirae Asset Securities: "Since the imposition of tariffs will begin on August 1, the pace of the U.S. economic slowdown will likely accelerate. Korea's exports will inevitably slow down, which will lead to a drop in stock prices."]

For the same reason, the dollar is becoming expensive again.

The won-dollar exchange rate has risen to the 1,400 won range for the first time in two and a half months.

The delay in discussions on exchange rates, one of the tariff negotiation topics, is also increasing exchange rate anxiety.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.