Controversial bills spark clash

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has decided to process the bills that have passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee in a single batch at the plenary session next week.



However, with the People Power Party announcing an unlimited debate, it seems difficult to handle all the contentious bills during the July extraordinary National Assembly.



Next, we have Lee Ye-rin with the report.



[Report]



The bills that have passed the Legislation and Judiciary Committee with the agreement of both parties are expected to be processed without issue at the plenary session on the 4th.



These include the Grain Management Act and the Agricultural and Fishery Products Price Stabilization Act.



The situation is different for the contentious bills that will be introduced immediately afterward.



The Democratic Party plans to process the three broadcasting laws, the Yellow Envelope Act, and the second amendment to the Commercial Act.



In response, the People Power Party has decided to counter with a filibuster, or unlimited debate.



[Park Hyung-soo/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "We plan to express strong opposition to the unfairness through filibuster and other means."]



Unlimited debate can be concluded with a vote 24 hours after it starts, and thereafter, bills can be processed.



The July extraordinary National Assembly ends on the 5th, and the People Power Party plans to request unlimited debate on all contentious bills, meaning that only one bill prioritized by the Democratic Party can be processed during this session.



Currently, the amendment to the Broadcasting Act is likely to be introduced first, but the ruling party leadership is continuing to deliberate until the last moment.



[Moon Geum-joo/Floor Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "(The order of introduction) is a strategy of our leadership in negotiations. Depending on negotiations with the People Power Party…"]



Both parties have instructed their members to be on standby and will divide into groups to guard the plenary session on the 4th and 5th.



The Democratic Party plans to hold an extraordinary National Assembly in August to process the contentious bills that have been postponed this time.



The People Power Party intends to respond strongly through unlimited debate, so a standoff between the two parties is expected to continue.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



