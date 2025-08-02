News 9

Rise in outdoor unit fires

입력 2025.08.02 (01:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid the heatwave, air conditioner fires are also occurring one after another.

Overheated outdoor units are being pointed out as the main cause.

To prevent fires, how should we manage them? Reporter Hwang Da-ye has investigated.

[Report]

In the middle of the city, gray smoke is rising, and firefighters are carefully examining the fire scene.

[On-site official/voice altered: "There was an outdoor unit back there. It's an open space, but there is a lot of trash here..."]

The fire authorities suspect that the overheating of the air conditioner outdoor unit is the cause.

With the recurring heatwaves every year, air conditioner fires have increased by 41% over the past three years.

Just this summer, they have already occurred at a rate of two incidents per day.

[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire Safety at Kyungil University: "(Because of the heat) the number of operating air conditioners is high, so the number of fires is inevitably increasing. However, if we manage safety measures a bit more actively, we can lower the risk of fires."]

The heat is one issue, but management is also a problem.

There are cases where trash bins block the places where air should escape, or outdoor units are completely flipped and pressed against the wall.

When measuring a dusty outdoor unit with a thermal camera, the temperature rises to nearly 70 degrees.

[Jo Gyu-bok/Service Team Leader at an air conditioning company: "This is where the air should come in, but if you look closely at the back, there is dust inside. If this happens, the air cannot come in 100%. This leads to decreased performance and overheating..."]

To prevent outdoor unit fires, it is essential to ensure good ventilation and, if possible, use dedicated outlets instead of multi-plugs.

Additionally, avoid placing easily flammable objects around the outdoor unit.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rise in outdoor unit fires
    • 입력 2025-08-02 01:27:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid the heatwave, air conditioner fires are also occurring one after another.

Overheated outdoor units are being pointed out as the main cause.

To prevent fires, how should we manage them? Reporter Hwang Da-ye has investigated.

[Report]

In the middle of the city, gray smoke is rising, and firefighters are carefully examining the fire scene.

[On-site official/voice altered: "There was an outdoor unit back there. It's an open space, but there is a lot of trash here..."]

The fire authorities suspect that the overheating of the air conditioner outdoor unit is the cause.

With the recurring heatwaves every year, air conditioner fires have increased by 41% over the past three years.

Just this summer, they have already occurred at a rate of two incidents per day.

[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire Safety at Kyungil University: "(Because of the heat) the number of operating air conditioners is high, so the number of fires is inevitably increasing. However, if we manage safety measures a bit more actively, we can lower the risk of fires."]

The heat is one issue, but management is also a problem.

There are cases where trash bins block the places where air should escape, or outdoor units are completely flipped and pressed against the wall.

When measuring a dusty outdoor unit with a thermal camera, the temperature rises to nearly 70 degrees.

[Jo Gyu-bok/Service Team Leader at an air conditioning company: "This is where the air should come in, but if you look closely at the back, there is dust inside. If this happens, the air cannot come in 100%. This leads to decreased performance and overheating..."]

To prevent outdoor unit fires, it is essential to ensure good ventilation and, if possible, use dedicated outlets instead of multi-plugs.

Additionally, avoid placing easily flammable objects around the outdoor unit.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.
황다예
황다예 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.