Is Yoon eyeing a pardon?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If it weren't for a former president, one might not even think of such a delaying tactic.



There are analyses suggesting that former President Yoon, who is facing charges of insurrection, is aiming for a later pardon rather than an immediate trial.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



A man walking out of prison is former President Chun Doo-hwan.



He was sentenced to life imprisonment for leading an insurrection, but was released after 750 days in custody.



This was thanks to a special pardon.



[Chun Doo-hwan/Former President/Dec. 22, 1997: "I am truly sorry for causing so much concern for such a long time."]



Former Presidents Roh Tae-woo, Park Geun-hye, and Lee Myung-bak were all sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, but none have served more than five years.



Former presidents who were convicted have all received special pardons without exception.



If Yoon Suk Yeol is found guilty of even just the charge of 'leading an insurrection,' he is expected to face a severe sentence of life imprisonment or more.



For this reason, many interpret that instead of cooperating with the investigation for a reduced sentence, he is taking a hardline stance to rally his support base.



It is seen as more advantageous to increase political influence and aim for a pardon than to engage in legal battles.



[Jwa Se-jun/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "By refusing to cooperate with the investigation, he believes it is much more beneficial for him to give the impression to his supporters that he is being politically oppressed."]



Until now, there have been virtually no restrictions on who could be granted a special pardon by the president.



However, following the 12.3 emergency martial law, amendments have been proposed in the National Assembly to exclude criminals who have undermined the constitutional order, such as those convicted of insurrection or incitement of foreign aggression, from eligibility for special pardons.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!