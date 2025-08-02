Car crashes into restaurant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another incident of a vehicle crashing has resulted in casualties.



A sedan driven by a man in his 60s crashed into a restaurant, resulting in one death and six injuries.



The incident occurred while the victims were having a meal after a family funeral.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



A sedan enters the ground-level parking lot of a building.



Suddenly accelerating at the entrance of the parking lot, it crashes into the restaurant on the first floor of the building.



Startled citizens rush to the scene to assess the situation.



Around 2 PM today (Aug. 1), a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old man crashed into a restaurant near Sanghyeon Station in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



An 80-year-old woman inside the restaurant died, and six others were injured.



All the victims were relatives who were having a meal together after the funeral when the accident occurred without any warning.



This is the restaurant where the accident happened.



One side of the wall's glass is completely shattered, and it is now surrounded by wooden boards.



According to police investigations, the driver was confirmed not to have been drinking alcohol or using drugs.



The driver reportedly claimed that "when the parking lot barrier opened, the car suddenly shot out," asserting that it was a case of sudden acceleration.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "Because the speed was incredibly fast, it hit the pillar and broke through the guardrail below, crashing inside. Half of the car ended up inside..."]



Police have charged the driver with manslaughter under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and have requested a vehicle inspection from the National Forensic Service to confirm the possibility of sudden acceleration.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!