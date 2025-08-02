News 9

Russia mocks ceasefire call

[Anchor]

Mocking the pressure for a ceasefire from U.S. President Trump, Russia has once again unleashed a large-scale airstrike on the Ukrainian capital.

President Trump has harshly criticized this as "disgusting" and warned of sanctions against Russia.

This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

Rescue teams are recovering bodies from the devastating rubble.

Last night, due to Russian bombing, part of an apartment building collapsed, burying dozens of people.

Among the victims is a two-year-old child.

[Olena Yepyminkova/Survivor: "A girl who lived on the 9th floor fell out of her bed. I saw her mother found dead."]

Yesterday, local time, Russia launched a large-scale drone strike on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

This was the day after President Trump's "ultimatum" stating that if a ceasefire was not reached within 10 days, there would be heavy tariffs.

The airstrikes, which did not spare civilian residences, schools, or hospitals, resulted in at least 31 deaths, including children.

Foreign media reported that this is the largest damage to Kyiv since the start of the war.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "If the world does not aim to change the regime in Russia, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries."]

Each time President Trump intensifies the pressure for a ceasefire, Russia has instead escalated its offensive more openly.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Russia? I think it's disgusting, what they are doing. I think it's disgusting. Yeah, we're going to put sanctions."]

The U.S. has reiterated that the final deadline for ceasefire negotiations is the 8th.

However, President Trump has previously warned of sanctions several times without taking action, so the atmosphere in Europe is one of caution regarding this situation as well.

This is Song Young-seok from KBS News in Berlin.

