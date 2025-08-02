News 9

Hallasan’s Mosewat unveiled

입력 2025.08.02 (03:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

When we think of the 'topography of Jeju Island,' we usually picture black basalt.

However, there is a white pebble beach that resembles a sandy shore on Hallasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This breathtaking view, which has not been accessible to the public until now, was unveiled for the first time today (Aug. 1).

Reporter Min So-young has the story.

[Report]

At an elevation of 1,700 meters on the southwestern side of Hallasan's Baengnokdam, shrouded in clouds,

a grayish-white pebble field stretches between the green pastures.

This 'Mosewat' was formed about 28,000 years ago when a small lava dome collapsed, even before the Baengnokdam crater was created.

Brightly colored rock fragments, eroded by wind and rain, spread across a 2.3 km area with a maximum width of 600 meters.

[Han Yoon-chan/Hallim-eup, Jeju City : "I thought there were only black stones. But I found out that there are white stones here. I'm so glad I came here by chance."]

'Mosewat' is uniquely composed of light-colored rhyolite, unlike the predominantly basaltic composition of Jeju, and was designated as a natural monument on the 15th of last month.

The term 'Mosewat' means 'sandy beach' in the Jeju dialect.

It has been recognized for its academic value in explaining the entire process of the formation of Hallasan's Baengnokdam.

Previously not open to the public, this hidden gem has finally been revealed in celebration of the Year of National Heritage Visits in Jeju this year.

[Ahn Woong-san/Jeju World Heritage Center Researcher: "This rhyolite erupted just before the trachyte at the summit of Hallasan, and afterwards, the trachyte that we see now erupted, creating the current landscape."]

Mosewat will be open twice a day on Wednesdays until the 10th of next month, and due to explosive interest, reservations were fully booked within 30 minutes.

This is KBS News, Min So-young reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hallasan’s Mosewat unveiled
    • 입력 2025-08-02 03:36:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

When we think of the 'topography of Jeju Island,' we usually picture black basalt.

However, there is a white pebble beach that resembles a sandy shore on Hallasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This breathtaking view, which has not been accessible to the public until now, was unveiled for the first time today (Aug. 1).

Reporter Min So-young has the story.

[Report]

At an elevation of 1,700 meters on the southwestern side of Hallasan's Baengnokdam, shrouded in clouds,

a grayish-white pebble field stretches between the green pastures.

This 'Mosewat' was formed about 28,000 years ago when a small lava dome collapsed, even before the Baengnokdam crater was created.

Brightly colored rock fragments, eroded by wind and rain, spread across a 2.3 km area with a maximum width of 600 meters.

[Han Yoon-chan/Hallim-eup, Jeju City : "I thought there were only black stones. But I found out that there are white stones here. I'm so glad I came here by chance."]

'Mosewat' is uniquely composed of light-colored rhyolite, unlike the predominantly basaltic composition of Jeju, and was designated as a natural monument on the 15th of last month.

The term 'Mosewat' means 'sandy beach' in the Jeju dialect.

It has been recognized for its academic value in explaining the entire process of the formation of Hallasan's Baengnokdam.

Previously not open to the public, this hidden gem has finally been revealed in celebration of the Year of National Heritage Visits in Jeju this year.

[Ahn Woong-san/Jeju World Heritage Center Researcher: "This rhyolite erupted just before the trachyte at the summit of Hallasan, and afterwards, the trachyte that we see now erupted, creating the current landscape."]

Mosewat will be open twice a day on Wednesdays until the 10th of next month, and due to explosive interest, reservations were fully booked within 30 minutes.

This is KBS News, Min So-young reporting.
민소영
민소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.