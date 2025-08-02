Discount coupons boost theaters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the theater industry, which had been stagnant, is experiencing a revival.



The government's distribution of 6,000 won discount coupons as part of its domestic demand stimulation measures is showing positive effects.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has investigated whether our film industry can maintain this momentum.



[Report]



Even on a weekday afternoon, the area in front of the cinema is bustling with people.



Thanks to the 6,000 won discount benefit added to the 'Culture Day' event on the last Wednesday of each month, where movie tickets are available for 7,000 won, people can watch movies for just 1,000 won.



[Moviegoer/voice altered: "I always felt a bit burdened by the ticket prices, but today is Culture Day, so the prices are a bit cheaper...."]



The effect of the 4.5 million discount coupons released by the government was immediate.



On the day when the 1,000 won tickets were available, the number of moviegoers nationwide reached about 860,000, far exceeding the previous weekend's attendance.



It also broke the record for the highest number of attendees on 'Culture Day' since the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Lee Yong-jae/Yongsan, Seoul: "If there are more discounts, I think more people will come to watch movies...."]



However, support measures like discount coupons are only temporary solutions, and fundamental strategies are needed to respond to the changes in viewing environments brought about by OTT platforms.



[Lim Da-hyun/Anyang, Gyeonggi-do: "Movie tickets have become a bit expensive, and soon after, movies are available on OTT, so I think there's no need to watch them right away...."]



The key is to improve the theater's ability to attract audiences.



In addition to diversifying production methods such as international collaborations, it is essential to diversify the content available in theaters to expand the audience base.



[Kang Je-kyu/Film Director: "Maximizing the advantages that only the theater space has is ultimately the most important part, and the experience of watching in a theater cannot be compared to watching content at home...."]



In the first half of this year, the number of moviegoers in theaters was about 42 million, and our film industry, which stands at the center of the world, is facing a test of change.



This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.



