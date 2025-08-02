News 9

Discount coupons boost theaters

입력 2025.08.02 (03:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, the theater industry, which had been stagnant, is experiencing a revival.

The government's distribution of 6,000 won discount coupons as part of its domestic demand stimulation measures is showing positive effects.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has investigated whether our film industry can maintain this momentum.

[Report]

Even on a weekday afternoon, the area in front of the cinema is bustling with people.

Thanks to the 6,000 won discount benefit added to the 'Culture Day' event on the last Wednesday of each month, where movie tickets are available for 7,000 won, people can watch movies for just 1,000 won.

[Moviegoer/voice altered: "I always felt a bit burdened by the ticket prices, but today is Culture Day, so the prices are a bit cheaper...."]

The effect of the 4.5 million discount coupons released by the government was immediate.

On the day when the 1,000 won tickets were available, the number of moviegoers nationwide reached about 860,000, far exceeding the previous weekend's attendance.

It also broke the record for the highest number of attendees on 'Culture Day' since the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Lee Yong-jae/Yongsan, Seoul: "If there are more discounts, I think more people will come to watch movies...."]

However, support measures like discount coupons are only temporary solutions, and fundamental strategies are needed to respond to the changes in viewing environments brought about by OTT platforms.

[Lim Da-hyun/Anyang, Gyeonggi-do: "Movie tickets have become a bit expensive, and soon after, movies are available on OTT, so I think there's no need to watch them right away...."]

The key is to improve the theater's ability to attract audiences.

In addition to diversifying production methods such as international collaborations, it is essential to diversify the content available in theaters to expand the audience base.

[Kang Je-kyu/Film Director: "Maximizing the advantages that only the theater space has is ultimately the most important part, and the experience of watching in a theater cannot be compared to watching content at home...."]

In the first half of this year, the number of moviegoers in theaters was about 42 million, and our film industry, which stands at the center of the world, is facing a test of change.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Discount coupons boost theaters
    • 입력 2025-08-02 03:36:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, the theater industry, which had been stagnant, is experiencing a revival.

The government's distribution of 6,000 won discount coupons as part of its domestic demand stimulation measures is showing positive effects.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has investigated whether our film industry can maintain this momentum.

[Report]

Even on a weekday afternoon, the area in front of the cinema is bustling with people.

Thanks to the 6,000 won discount benefit added to the 'Culture Day' event on the last Wednesday of each month, where movie tickets are available for 7,000 won, people can watch movies for just 1,000 won.

[Moviegoer/voice altered: "I always felt a bit burdened by the ticket prices, but today is Culture Day, so the prices are a bit cheaper...."]

The effect of the 4.5 million discount coupons released by the government was immediate.

On the day when the 1,000 won tickets were available, the number of moviegoers nationwide reached about 860,000, far exceeding the previous weekend's attendance.

It also broke the record for the highest number of attendees on 'Culture Day' since the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Lee Yong-jae/Yongsan, Seoul: "If there are more discounts, I think more people will come to watch movies...."]

However, support measures like discount coupons are only temporary solutions, and fundamental strategies are needed to respond to the changes in viewing environments brought about by OTT platforms.

[Lim Da-hyun/Anyang, Gyeonggi-do: "Movie tickets have become a bit expensive, and soon after, movies are available on OTT, so I think there's no need to watch them right away...."]

The key is to improve the theater's ability to attract audiences.

In addition to diversifying production methods such as international collaborations, it is essential to diversify the content available in theaters to expand the audience base.

[Kang Je-kyu/Film Director: "Maximizing the advantages that only the theater space has is ultimately the most important part, and the experience of watching in a theater cannot be compared to watching content at home...."]

In the first half of this year, the number of moviegoers in theaters was about 42 million, and our film industry, which stands at the center of the world, is facing a test of change.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.