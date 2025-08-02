Son Ah-seop joins Hanwha
[Anchor]
Son Ah-seop, who was dramatically traded to the leading Hanwha Eagles in professional baseball, joined the first team today.
He expressed his determination to dedicate himself to Hanwha's victory.
This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Applause from new teammates, including manager Kim Kyung-moon, poured out for Son Ah-seop, who was wearing Hanwha training gear.
Son Ah-seop, who was traded from NC Dinos in exchange for 300 million won in cash and a third-round draft pick in next year's rookie draft, joined Hanwha's away game in Gwangju today.
Although he cannot play yet due to a side injury, he picked up a bat and worked up a sweat from the very first day of his transfer.
Having changed his uniform as a so-called 'championship specialist,' he expressed his determination to prove the reason why Hanwha chose him.
[Son Ah-seop/Hanwha: "I am truly honored to join the best team in the KBO League, and I will do my best to help Hanwha win the Korean Series."]
With new member Son Ah-seop watching, KIA Tigers benefited from the trade in a closely contested game.
Kim Si-hoon, who joined the bullpen through a 3:3 trade with NC, took the mound in the 6th inning during a tie situation and delivered a stellar performance, recording 7 outs without allowing any runs.
KIA secured a thrilling one-point victory over the leading Hanwha, adding Han Jae-seung's first career save as well.
A month ago, Cheon Seong-ho, who also changed to an LG Twins uniform through a trade, hit his first home run after the transfer.
After allowing a home run, Samsung Lions' starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin showed a nervous reaction by kicking a foul ball strongly with his foot during Cheon Seong-ho's next at-bat.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
