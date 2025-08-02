News 9

Yamal wows fans with two goals

입력 2025.08.02 (03:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lamine Yamal, the 'next football emperor' playing in Barcelona, showcased his talent in front of domestic fans.

He proved why he is called Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half with his decisive finishing skills and dazzling individual techniques.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Among the star-studded team of Barcelona, the 18-year-old prodigy Yamal shone the brightest.

Fans erupted in cheers at Yamal's flashy skills and dazzling footwork.

The goal feast that heated up the midsummer night began at Yamal's feet.

After warming up with a shot that hit the goalpost, it was time for Yamal to shine.

Yamal connected a sensational back-heel pass to Yazan, which he immediately followed up with a shot.

He expressed the joy of scoring his first goal wearing the iconic number 10 jersey of Barcelona legends with a sweet kiss to his hand.

In stoppage time of the first half, he turned quickly to trip Kim Jin-soo and shook the net with a quick shot before the defense could surround him.

Just like Messi scored two goals during Barcelona's visit to Korea 15 years ago, Yamal also proved he is Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half.

[Lamine Yamal/Barcelona: "I feel thrilled and honored to score wearing the number 10 jersey. The number 10 of Barcelona has a lot of symbolism, and I am happy to score in Korea."]

After the match, requests for photos from players of the opposing team, Seoul, followed one after another, showing how popular he is.

["Lamine! Lamine!"]

Lingard, who happily reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Rashford, expressed his amazement at the rising star's potential.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul: "Contender for Ballon d'Or. You don't get contender for Ballon d'Or for nothing. This is a top talent. You've seen last year's performances. So, carry on. He's going to be easily the best player in the world in the next couple of years."]

Off the field, Yamal returned to his innocent 18-year-old self, but he truly showed why he is called the 'next football emperor' in Seoul.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yamal wows fans with two goals
    • 입력 2025-08-02 03:36:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lamine Yamal, the 'next football emperor' playing in Barcelona, showcased his talent in front of domestic fans.

He proved why he is called Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half with his decisive finishing skills and dazzling individual techniques.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Among the star-studded team of Barcelona, the 18-year-old prodigy Yamal shone the brightest.

Fans erupted in cheers at Yamal's flashy skills and dazzling footwork.

The goal feast that heated up the midsummer night began at Yamal's feet.

After warming up with a shot that hit the goalpost, it was time for Yamal to shine.

Yamal connected a sensational back-heel pass to Yazan, which he immediately followed up with a shot.

He expressed the joy of scoring his first goal wearing the iconic number 10 jersey of Barcelona legends with a sweet kiss to his hand.

In stoppage time of the first half, he turned quickly to trip Kim Jin-soo and shook the net with a quick shot before the defense could surround him.

Just like Messi scored two goals during Barcelona's visit to Korea 15 years ago, Yamal also proved he is Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half.

[Lamine Yamal/Barcelona: "I feel thrilled and honored to score wearing the number 10 jersey. The number 10 of Barcelona has a lot of symbolism, and I am happy to score in Korea."]

After the match, requests for photos from players of the opposing team, Seoul, followed one after another, showing how popular he is.

["Lamine! Lamine!"]

Lingard, who happily reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Rashford, expressed his amazement at the rising star's potential.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul: "Contender for Ballon d'Or. You don't get contender for Ballon d'Or for nothing. This is a top talent. You've seen last year's performances. So, carry on. He's going to be easily the best player in the world in the next couple of years."]

Off the field, Yamal returned to his innocent 18-year-old self, but he truly showed why he is called the 'next football emperor' in Seoul.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…<br>‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?

“주한미군 역할 변화 있을 수 있다 생각”…‘동맹 현대화’ 논의 본격화?
“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…<br>“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”

“한국, 쌀 시장 개방”…“추가 개방 없어, 오해인 듯”
방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 <br>통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”

방송3법 등 쟁점법안 법사위 통과…여 “개혁입법” 야 “입법 폭주”
구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…<br>윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?

구치소서 ‘버티기 전략’…윤 전 대통령 ‘사면’ 노리나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.