Yamal wows fans with two goals

[Anchor]



Lamine Yamal, the 'next football emperor' playing in Barcelona, showcased his talent in front of domestic fans.



He proved why he is called Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half with his decisive finishing skills and dazzling individual techniques.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Among the star-studded team of Barcelona, the 18-year-old prodigy Yamal shone the brightest.



Fans erupted in cheers at Yamal's flashy skills and dazzling footwork.



The goal feast that heated up the midsummer night began at Yamal's feet.



After warming up with a shot that hit the goalpost, it was time for Yamal to shine.



Yamal connected a sensational back-heel pass to Yazan, which he immediately followed up with a shot.



He expressed the joy of scoring his first goal wearing the iconic number 10 jersey of Barcelona legends with a sweet kiss to his hand.



In stoppage time of the first half, he turned quickly to trip Kim Jin-soo and shook the net with a quick shot before the defense could surround him.



Just like Messi scored two goals during Barcelona's visit to Korea 15 years ago, Yamal also proved he is Messi's successor by scoring two goals in just the first half.



[Lamine Yamal/Barcelona: "I feel thrilled and honored to score wearing the number 10 jersey. The number 10 of Barcelona has a lot of symbolism, and I am happy to score in Korea."]



After the match, requests for photos from players of the opposing team, Seoul, followed one after another, showing how popular he is.



["Lamine! Lamine!"]



Lingard, who happily reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Rashford, expressed his amazement at the rising star's potential.



[Jesse Lingard/Seoul: "Contender for Ballon d'Or. You don't get contender for Ballon d'Or for nothing. This is a top talent. You've seen last year's performances. So, carry on. He's going to be easily the best player in the world in the next couple of years."]



Off the field, Yamal returned to his innocent 18-year-old self, but he truly showed why he is called the 'next football emperor' in Seoul.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



