Heatwave to turn into heavy rain

The extreme heat that’s been troubling us over the past few days is expected to shift to extreme rain tomorrow (Aug. 3).



Now, we turn to weathercaster Choi Hyun-mi, who is at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, to find out whether we may be avoiding a tropical night tonight (Aug. 2).



Weathercaster Choi, so there’s news of rain for tomorrow.



Just hearing that seems to cool things down, but what should we expect for tonight?



[Reporter]



Yes, it seems that muggy nights have become the new normal.



There’s a breeze from the river, but it’s still quite hot.



Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 31.6 degrees, which is similar to daytime levels.



The tropical night will continue tonight, marking 15 consecutive nights of such conditions by early tomorrow.



Many people have come to the Han River to cool off.



They are dipping their feet in the cool water and enjoying water activities to get temporary relieve from the heat.



On hot nights like tonight, taking a lukewarm shower or staying hydrated can regulate body temperature for more restful sleep.



[Anchor]



Will the heat end after the rain tomorrow?



Or is it just a short break?



[Reporter]



Yes, the prolonged heat wave is showing signs of easing little by little.



For now, heat advisories remain in effect for most areas through tomorrow, with daytime highs expected to reach around 35 degrees.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul will be 34 degrees, Daejeon 35 degrees, and Daegu will soar to 36 degrees.



However, starting tomorrow night, widespread rain is expected, which will help ease the heat.



While the rain is a welcome break from the heat, strong downpours of 50 to 80 mm per hour is forecast, so caution is advised.



Frequent rain is expected until the middle of next week.



We will have more detailed weather updates in the weather segment at the end of the news.



Reporting from Yeouido Hangang Park, this has been your tropical night update.



