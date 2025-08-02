News 9

Heatwave to turn into heavy rain

입력 2025.08.02 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The extreme heat that’s been troubling us over the past few days is expected to shift to extreme rain tomorrow (Aug. 3).

Now, we turn to weathercaster Choi Hyun-mi, who is at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, to find out whether we may be avoiding a tropical night tonight (Aug. 2).

Weathercaster Choi, so there’s news of rain for tomorrow.

Just hearing that seems to cool things down, but what should we expect for tonight?

[Reporter]

Yes, it seems that muggy nights have become the new normal.

There’s a breeze from the river, but it’s still quite hot.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 31.6 degrees, which is similar to daytime levels.

The tropical night will continue tonight, marking 15 consecutive nights of such conditions by early tomorrow.

Many people have come to the Han River to cool off.

They are dipping their feet in the cool water and enjoying water activities to get temporary relieve from the heat.

On hot nights like tonight, taking a lukewarm shower or staying hydrated can regulate body temperature for more restful sleep.

[Anchor]

Will the heat end after the rain tomorrow?

Or is it just a short break?

[Reporter]

Yes, the prolonged heat wave is showing signs of easing little by little.

For now, heat advisories remain in effect for most areas through tomorrow, with daytime highs expected to reach around 35 degrees.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul will be 34 degrees, Daejeon 35 degrees, and Daegu will soar to 36 degrees.

However, starting tomorrow night, widespread rain is expected, which will help ease the heat.

While the rain is a welcome break from the heat, strong downpours of 50 to 80 mm per hour is forecast, so caution is advised.

Frequent rain is expected until the middle of next week.

We will have more detailed weather updates in the weather segment at the end of the news.

Reporting from Yeouido Hangang Park, this has been your tropical night update.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heatwave to turn into heavy rain
    • 입력 2025-08-02 22:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The extreme heat that’s been troubling us over the past few days is expected to shift to extreme rain tomorrow (Aug. 3).

Now, we turn to weathercaster Choi Hyun-mi, who is at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, to find out whether we may be avoiding a tropical night tonight (Aug. 2).

Weathercaster Choi, so there’s news of rain for tomorrow.

Just hearing that seems to cool things down, but what should we expect for tonight?

[Reporter]

Yes, it seems that muggy nights have become the new normal.

There’s a breeze from the river, but it’s still quite hot.

Currently, the temperature in Seoul is 31.6 degrees, which is similar to daytime levels.

The tropical night will continue tonight, marking 15 consecutive nights of such conditions by early tomorrow.

Many people have come to the Han River to cool off.

They are dipping their feet in the cool water and enjoying water activities to get temporary relieve from the heat.

On hot nights like tonight, taking a lukewarm shower or staying hydrated can regulate body temperature for more restful sleep.

[Anchor]

Will the heat end after the rain tomorrow?

Or is it just a short break?

[Reporter]

Yes, the prolonged heat wave is showing signs of easing little by little.

For now, heat advisories remain in effect for most areas through tomorrow, with daytime highs expected to reach around 35 degrees.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul will be 34 degrees, Daejeon 35 degrees, and Daegu will soar to 36 degrees.

However, starting tomorrow night, widespread rain is expected, which will help ease the heat.

While the rain is a welcome break from the heat, strong downpours of 50 to 80 mm per hour is forecast, so caution is advised.

Frequent rain is expected until the middle of next week.

We will have more detailed weather updates in the weather segment at the end of the news.

Reporting from Yeouido Hangang Park, this has been your tropical night update.
최현미
최현미 기상캐스터

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 연속 2주째 열대야…내일 밤부터 전국 비

서울 연속 2주째 열대야…내일 밤부터 전국 비
7말 8초 본격 휴가철…<br>“더워도 즐거워요”

7말 8초 본격 휴가철…“더워도 즐거워요”
민주당 신임 대표 정청래…<br>특표율 61.74%

민주당 신임 대표 정청래…특표율 61.74%
‘관세 파고 넘자’…기업들 대응 ‘분주’

‘관세 파고 넘자’…기업들 대응 ‘분주’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.