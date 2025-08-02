Vacation getaways from heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As we pass through the hottest period of the summer, the morning and evening air feels to have changed slightly, but today (Aug. 2) was still very hot.



With the entire country sweltering under the heat, one might wonder if there is aywhere to escape the heat. So it was vacation spots away from the daily grind that were filled with joyful laughter.



Let’s head to some of the top vacation destinations for our first story today.



This is Yeo So-yeon reporting.



[Report]



Incheon Airport is experiencing its peak season of this summer.



Long lines quickly formed at the check-in counters.



[Park Min-seo/Resident of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: "Since we have a lot of luggage, we tried to come early. I was surprised that the line was longer than expected, but the process seems to be moving quickly..."]



The excitement of going on vacation with family and friends makes even the wait enjoyable.



[Jang Chae-won/Resident of Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I am here to go on a 3-day trip to Osaka with my best friends. We arrived early to look around the airport and have some food..."]



Meanwhile, those who arrived early at the vacation spots are cooling off in the refreshing waves.



[Kim Chang-beom/Resident of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "It has been extremely hot lately, with tropical nights. Coming to the beach really helps beat the heat."]



["Find the Ring!"]



An unusual festival was held in a pool filled with tomatoes, where participants searched for golden rings.



[Seo Ji-hwan & Seo Ji-tae/Residents of Bupyeong, Incheon: "After playing for a while, we got tired and came out to have a snack with Dad. I think we just enjoyed it rather than focusing on finding the rings in the tomatoes."]



Even the people enjoying a short staycation in the city had smiles on their faces.



[Kim Ri-an, Kim Ji-sol, Song Ga-yeon/Residents of Songpa, Seoul: "We came to play together during the vacation. It was fun. I want to come again next time. (Who had the most fun today?) Her."]



Today, with heatwave warnings in effect for most parts of the country, people found their own ways to enjoy their summer vacation.



This is Yeo So-yeon from KBS News.



