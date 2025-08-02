Jung Chung-rae elected new DP leader

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the Democratic Party, which has elected a new party leader.



Candidate Jung Chung-rae has been elected as the new leader to lead the ruling party.



He won with a final vote share of 61.74%, a significant margin of victory.



As the first ruling party leader under the Lee Jae Myung administration, his first message emphasized the completion of strong reforms.



We will discuss the new leader's vision and the significance of receiving over 60% of the votes, then connect with Leader Jung directly speak about the future direction of the party.



First, we have Lee Ye-rin with the report.



[Report]



[“Jung Chung-rae! Jung Chung-rae!”]



There were no surprises.



A vote share of 61.74%.



Leader Jung Chung-rae defeated Congressman Park Chan-dae by more than 23 percentage points.



Although he lost in the delegate voting, he achieved a landslide victory among party members and in public opinion polls by leveraging his recognition and clarity.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: “This is a victory for the party members who are the owners of the Democratic Party, who long for an era of party member sovereignty.”]



Campaigning as a “reformist leader,” he pledged to create a task force to pursue three major reforms.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: “I will see to it that reforms in the prosecution, media, and judiciary are completed before Chuseok.”]



He also warned that he would take strict action against those who sympathize with insurrectionist forces.



Drawing a clear line with the People Power Party, he stated that this was not a matter between the ruling and opposition parties, and that if they do not properly apologize or reflect on the issue of martial law, the two parties could not shake hands.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: “If there are still forces in the People Power Party that support Yoon Suk-yeol, how can we join hands with them?”]



He emphasized solidarity with the Lee Jae-myung government, saying he would stand as “one body” with the president and take the lead in tackling difficult tasks.



He extended a hand to those who supported candidate Park Chan-dae, assuring them that there would be no disadvantages, and that he would make balanced appointments.



His first official schedule as leader will be a visit to a disaster recovery site in Naju, Jeollanam-do Province, tomorrow (Aug. 3).



New leader Jung Chung-rae will serve as party leader for the remaining year of the term left by former leader and current President Lee Jae Myung and, as leader of the ruling party, will lead the local elections next June.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!