New DP leader Jung Chung-rae

[Anchor]



We now connect with newly appointed Leader Jung Chung-rae to directly hear his views on party operations and current political issues.



Congratulations on your election, Leader Jung.



[Response]



Yes, thank you.



Thank you.



[Anchor]



You received 61.74% of the votes, which is quite high.



How do you interpret this?



[Response]



It seems that the party members wanted a strong reformist leader.



My commitment to complete judicial reform, media reform, and prosecution reform before Chuseok seems to have resonated with the party members.



[Anchor]



The stronger the reform, greater resistance and opposition from the opposition party is expected. Are you ready for this?



[Response]



The National Assembly operates under the principle of majority rule, as stipulated in the Constitution.



We will engage in thorough discussions, but if voting does not occur due to opposition, the National Assembly will become stagnant.



So, I will ensure that votes are processed in a timely manner.



I believe that dragging out the process only gives more time for resistance and opposition.



[Anchor]



There is significant backlash from individual investors regarding the decision to lower the stock transfer tax threshold for major shareholders to 1 billion won and to raise the stock transaction tax.



What is your stance on this?



[Response]



Every policy comes with both pros and cons.



I have a rough outline, but I will look into the details more closely in consultation with the Supreme Council and the party.



[Anchor]



I would also like to ask how you plan to establish the relationship between the ruling party and the president.



You mentioned that the reward of hard work would go to the president, and that you would take on the burden. First, when will you meet with the president?



[Response]



I expect the president will reach out soon.



Then, I will meet with him to review the roadmap prepared by the National Planning Commission and the schedule for reforms, ensuring that we handle what needs to be done in the National Assembly in a timely manner.



I believe President Lee Jae-myung and I are part of the same community of destiny, and I will strongly support the success of the Lee Jae-myung administration through the Democratic Party.



[Anchor]



As the leader of the ruling party, there may be times when you need to speak frankly with the president. Will you do that?



[Response]



I believe the president will govern well enough that I won't need to speak frankly with him.



But if such a situation arises, I will address those matters privately, to avoid internal discord.



[Anchor]



There are opinions within the Democratic Party suggesting the dissolution of the insurrectionist party.

Now, party dissolution must be initiated by the government. How do you plan to approach this?



[Response]



The request for the dissolution of an unconstitutional party through a Cabinet meeting is made by the government, specifically the Ministry of Justice.



If it becomes clear through the special investigations that members of the People Power Party, aside from Yoon Suk Yeol, were involved in or supported the insurrection, public opinion could demand the dissolution of the People Power Party as an insurrection party.



At that time, I will respond with sound judgment as the leader of the Democratic Party.



[Anchor]



Finally, you mentioned that you would stake everything on winning the local elections.



This may be a somewhat hasty question, but how many of the 17 metropolitan heads do you aim to win?



[Response]



To win the local elections, the Democratic Party will concentrate all its efforts to eliminate unfair candidate disqualifications and establish a more democratic primary system that selects the most competitive candidates. I believe this is the key to winning the local elections.



Keeping this in mind, I will do my utmost as the party leader to lead a fairer primary process.



[Anchor]



Congratulations once again on your election as party leader, and we look forward to your politics for the people.



[Response]



Yes, thank you.



