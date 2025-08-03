News 9

Ruling party divided on tax reform

입력 2025.08.03 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, Korea's financial market is more confused by the impact of 'taxation' than by the effects of tariffs.

Following the government's announcement to lower the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders in order to collect more taxes, investors are expressing strong concerns and backlash.

Even within the ruling party leadership, opinions are divided, and a petition against the tax reform proposal has already drawn nearly 80,000 signatures.

This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.

[Report]

The government announced a tax reform proposal the day before yesterday (July 31).

It plans to lower the threshold for capital gains tax on stock profits for 'major shareholders' from 5 billion won per stock to 1 billion won, and to raise the stock transaction tax again.

The very next day, yesterday (Aug. 1st), the KOSPI plummeted by nearly 4%, marking the largest single-day drop since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

However, Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee stated in a morning meeting that the stock market is booming.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader/Yesterday: "Major media outlets reported with headlines like 'The stock market is on fire', 'The stock market is vibrant', and 'KOSPI is in a bull market'."]

As individual investors protested that the tax reform was the cause, he stated that the 'major shareholder criteria' can be reconsidered, indicating a willingness to review the proposal.

The Democratic Party's 'KOSPI 5000 Special Committee' also quickly clarified that "nothing has been finalized yet."

However, today (Aug. 2), Jin Sung-jun, the chair of the party's policy committee, publicly expressed opposition.

He argued that even if the tax system is reformed, the stock market will not collapse, and that the criteria for major shareholders were strengthened under the Park Geun-hye administration, but it had little impact on stock prices. Also, that when the Yoon Suk Yeol government reversed it, stock prices actually fell."

Several lawmakers, including Lee So-young, publicly voiced their opinions in support of Jin's stance, igniting discussions within the party.

A petition opposing the expansion of the capital gains tax has gathered nearly 80,000 signatures in just two days, and a separate petition calling for the expulsion of Jin Sung-jun has also emerged.

This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party divided on tax reform
    • 입력 2025-08-03 00:27:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Meanwhile, Korea's financial market is more confused by the impact of 'taxation' than by the effects of tariffs.

Following the government's announcement to lower the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders in order to collect more taxes, investors are expressing strong concerns and backlash.

Even within the ruling party leadership, opinions are divided, and a petition against the tax reform proposal has already drawn nearly 80,000 signatures.

This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.

[Report]

The government announced a tax reform proposal the day before yesterday (July 31).

It plans to lower the threshold for capital gains tax on stock profits for 'major shareholders' from 5 billion won per stock to 1 billion won, and to raise the stock transaction tax again.

The very next day, yesterday (Aug. 1st), the KOSPI plummeted by nearly 4%, marking the largest single-day drop since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

However, Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee stated in a morning meeting that the stock market is booming.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader/Yesterday: "Major media outlets reported with headlines like 'The stock market is on fire', 'The stock market is vibrant', and 'KOSPI is in a bull market'."]

As individual investors protested that the tax reform was the cause, he stated that the 'major shareholder criteria' can be reconsidered, indicating a willingness to review the proposal.

The Democratic Party's 'KOSPI 5000 Special Committee' also quickly clarified that "nothing has been finalized yet."

However, today (Aug. 2), Jin Sung-jun, the chair of the party's policy committee, publicly expressed opposition.

He argued that even if the tax system is reformed, the stock market will not collapse, and that the criteria for major shareholders were strengthened under the Park Geun-hye administration, but it had little impact on stock prices. Also, that when the Yoon Suk Yeol government reversed it, stock prices actually fell."

Several lawmakers, including Lee So-young, publicly voiced their opinions in support of Jin's stance, igniting discussions within the party.

A petition opposing the expansion of the capital gains tax has gathered nearly 80,000 signatures in just two days, and a separate petition calling for the expulsion of Jin Sung-jun has also emerged.

This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 연속 2주째 열대야…오늘 밤부터 전국 비

서울 연속 2주째 열대야…오늘 밤부터 전국 비
7말 8초 본격 휴가철…<br>“더워도 즐거워요”

7말 8초 본격 휴가철…“더워도 즐거워요”
민주당 신임 대표 정청래…<br>특표율 61.74%

민주당 신임 대표 정청래…특표율 61.74%
‘관세 파고 넘자’…기업들 대응 ‘분주’

‘관세 파고 넘자’…기업들 대응 ‘분주’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.