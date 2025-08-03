Ruling party divided on tax reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, Korea's financial market is more confused by the impact of 'taxation' than by the effects of tariffs.



Following the government's announcement to lower the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders in order to collect more taxes, investors are expressing strong concerns and backlash.



Even within the ruling party leadership, opinions are divided, and a petition against the tax reform proposal has already drawn nearly 80,000 signatures.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



The government announced a tax reform proposal the day before yesterday (July 31).



It plans to lower the threshold for capital gains tax on stock profits for 'major shareholders' from 5 billion won per stock to 1 billion won, and to raise the stock transaction tax again.



The very next day, yesterday (Aug. 1st), the KOSPI plummeted by nearly 4%, marking the largest single-day drop since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.



However, Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee stated in a morning meeting that the stock market is booming.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader/Yesterday: "Major media outlets reported with headlines like 'The stock market is on fire', 'The stock market is vibrant', and 'KOSPI is in a bull market'."]



As individual investors protested that the tax reform was the cause, he stated that the 'major shareholder criteria' can be reconsidered, indicating a willingness to review the proposal.



The Democratic Party's 'KOSPI 5000 Special Committee' also quickly clarified that "nothing has been finalized yet."



However, today (Aug. 2), Jin Sung-jun, the chair of the party's policy committee, publicly expressed opposition.



He argued that even if the tax system is reformed, the stock market will not collapse, and that the criteria for major shareholders were strengthened under the Park Geun-hye administration, but it had little impact on stock prices. Also, that when the Yoon Suk Yeol government reversed it, stock prices actually fell."



Several lawmakers, including Lee So-young, publicly voiced their opinions in support of Jin's stance, igniting discussions within the party.



A petition opposing the expansion of the capital gains tax has gathered nearly 80,000 signatures in just two days, and a separate petition calling for the expulsion of Jin Sung-jun has also emerged.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



