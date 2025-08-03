IMS Mobility representative summoned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we continue with breaking news on the Kim Keon-hee special investigation.



The special investigation team has summoned the representative of a company linked to Kim Ye-sung, who is known as Mrs. Kim's housekeeper.



Investigators are focusing on whether Kim was involved behind the scenes in helping the company, which was in a state of capital impairment, receiving an investment of 18.4 billion won from other companies.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The rental car company IMS Mobility is tied to Mrs. Kim's 'housekeeper' Kim Ye-sung.



To determine whether the company received substantial investments through any backing from Mrs. Kim, the special investigation team summoned its representative.



[Cho Young-tak/IMS Mobility Representative: "I would like to reiterate that not only the 18 billion won, but the entire 70 billion won investment involved no external parties."]



In 2023, IMS Mobility received 18.4 billion won in investments from several companies.



At the time, the company was in a state of capital impairment, with liabilities exceeding its net assets.



The investigation is looking into whether these investments were made under any preferential circumstances, as each investing company reportedly had pressing issues to resolve.



The special investigation team is also tracking whether some of the investment funds flowed to housekeeper Kim.



Innovest Korea, a venture company, used 4.6 billion won of the total investment to purchase IMS Mobility shares. The sole internal director of Innovest Korea was Kim's spouse.



As Kim is currently abroad and not responding to the investigation, the special investigation team first questioned the representative of the private equity firm that facilitated this investment.



[Min OO/Oasis Equity Partners Representative: "(Where do you think the 4.6 billion won that Kim Ye-sung took under a different name flowed to?) ..."]



On the 4th, the vice chairman of HS Hyosung, Cho Hyun-sang, will appear before the special investigation team.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!