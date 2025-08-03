Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 2), soccer star Son Heung-min's surprising statement has become a hot topic worldwide.



He announced his departure from Tottenham, where he has spent the last 10 years.



He indicated that it was a difficult decision, taking several breaths before saying goodbye.

Now there is great interest in the world football community regarding Son Heung-min's next destination.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



After much contemplation, Son Heung-min opened up about his decision to leave Tottenham, with whom he has journeyed for 10 years.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I think it was really not an easy decision. I have decided to leave the team this summer."]



He revealed that it was the most difficult decision of his football career, but because he achieved his dreams at Tottenham, he felt ready for a new challenge.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Winning the Europa League, in a way, I thought I had done everything I could achieve, and that was the biggest factor in my decision to transfer."]



Although he did not reveal his next destination, he mentioned that the North American World Cup is a top priority, making a transfer to LA FC in the United States seem highly likely.



Son Heung-min's surprising announcement has been covered significantly by foreign media, including the BBC.



In particular, the sports media outlet 'The Athletic' highlighted Son Heung-min's brilliant performances, stating that he is leaving Tottenham as a hero.



After possibly his last training session with Tottenham, Son Heung-min will wear the captain's armband and start in the match against Newcastle tomorrow, sharing a farewell moment with domestic fans.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



