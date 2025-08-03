Son Heung-min prioritizes World Cup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has announced his departure from Tottenham, and now the focus is on his next destination.



He stated that he will prioritize the situation for next year's North and Central America World Cup, making a transfer to the U.S.'s LA FC seem likely.



This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Son Heung-min wrapped up his 10 years at Tottenham with a romantic phrase, "A boy becomes a man and leaves."



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "A young boy came to London, who even didn't speak English. And leaving this club as a grown man is a very very proud moment."]



Coach Frank also respected Son's choice and paid tribute to his dedication to the team.



[Frank Thomas/Tottenham Coach: "Not only 10 years, 10 amazing years. He is truly one of the best players who has ever played in the Premier League in my opinion. A perfect ending to a happy fairytale."]



In contrast to the somewhat heavy atmosphere of the press conference, Son Heung-min showed his usual bright smile during the open training session.



Despite the hot weather, fans filled the stands, showing unwavering support by getting autographs on Son's Tottenham jersey.



[Lee Dong-kyung/Tottenham Fan: "Wherever he goes, I will always support him as a fan, so I hope he finishes well with a good performance."]



Now, attention is turning to Son Heung-min's future, with the mood leaning towards a move to LA FC in the United States.



Reports from British media indicate that concrete negotiations have already taken place between Son Heung-min and LA FC.



The presence of his former Tottenham teammate, goalkeeper Lloris, and the large Korean community in the area could also influence Son's decision.



Son Heung-min also stated that he will prioritize the North and Central America World Cup next year above all else.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "(Next year's North and Central America) World Cup is the most important, and it could be my last World Cup, so I think it needs to be an environment where I can give it my all."]



Son Heung-min is expected to bid farewell to domestic fans as a Tottenham player in a friendly match against Newcastle tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



