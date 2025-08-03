News 9

Lee Kang-in eyes 2026 World Cup

Lee Kang-in, who is leading our national football team alongside Son Heung-min, also had a meeting with fans today.

Like Son Heung-min, he was completely focused on the North and Central America World Cup.

Lee Kang-in had the best season, winning the UEFA Champions League and the French League.

He took time to greet domestic fans who have supported him.

During the fan meeting, Lee Kang-in expressed that he had a dreamlike experience this season and stated that his next goal is the North and Central America World Cup.

He mentioned that he wants to achieve good results with his teammates in next year's World Cup.

In particular, he shared his experience of participating in the Club World Cup, noting that the weather was hotter than in Korea and advised that they should prepare well for the heat.

[Lee Kang-in/Paris Saint-Germain: "(In the U.S.) the weather felt hotter to me than in Korea. So I think we need to prepare better for that..."]

