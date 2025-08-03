LG tops Samsung in home run duel
[Anchor]
The top two teams in professional baseball, Samsung and LG, faced off with home runs.
Samsung's Kim Young-woong and LG's Moon Bo-kyung hit a total of five home runs, but the team that ended up smiling in the end was LG.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
After LG took the lead with Park Dong-won's opening home run, Samsung tied the game with a home run from Kim Sung-yoon, making it 1-1.
In the seventh inning, as if to blow away the summer heat, LG's cleanup hitter Moon Bo-kyung launched a ball deep into the outfield of Daegu Stadium.
LG seemed to gain momentum with a one-point lead, but the lead did not last long.
Immediately in the seventh inning, Kim Young-woong hit a home run, bringing the score to 2-2 and tying the game again.
The tight contest between LG, aiming for a winning streak, and Samsung, desperate to break a losing streak, was ultimately decided by yet another home run.
In the ninth inning, with two outs, Oh Ji-hwan hit a game-winning home run against Kim Jae-yoon.
Oh Ji-hwan's eighth home run of the season brought joy to manager Yeom Kyung-yeop, who smiled big in the dugout.
The slugfest, with five solo home runs exchanged, ended with LG's fifth consecutive victory.
LG now has 60 wins, moving ahead of the first-place Hanwha by half a game.
Kim Do-young, who joined the first team after 67 days due to a hamstring injury in May, was focused on preparing for his return, wiping sweat during warm-ups before the game.
[Kim Do-young/KIA: "Now that I’ve returned in full form, I’ll do my best to help the Kia Tigers regain their strength and rack up wins."]
However, the game was canceled due to sudden rain, postponing KIA's full-strength debut to a later date.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
