Gwangju braces for torrential rain

The scorching heat has passed, and now we must prepare for heavy rain and strong winds.



Tonight (Aug. 3) is a critical period.



Heavy rainfall of up to 80mm per hour is forecast overnight, primarily in the metropolitan area and southern regions.



For tonight's 9 o'clock news, we will first go to Gwangju, where a heavy rain warning has been issued.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae! Given the vulnerable time frame, concerns about the heavy rain expected overnight is likely to be heightened.



What is the current weather situation there?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at the Gwangju Stream in downtown Gwangju.



Here in Gwangju, the weather has been alternating between rain and clear skies throughout the day, and now the rain is intensifying along with thunder and lightning.



Around 8 PM today, extreme rainfall of over 140mm per hour was observed in Mangun-myeon, Muan-gun, Jeollanam-do Province.



Currently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for most areas in Jeollanam-do, including Gwangju, Naju, Damyang, and Gokseong, as well as for Gunsan and Gochang in Jeollabuk-do Province.



The highest amount of rainfall recorded so far is 204mm in Unnam, Muan, followed by 154.5mm in Eocheongdo, Gunsan, 140.5mm in Jaeun-do, Sinan, and 56.5mm at the Pungam point in Gwangju.



This rain is expected to bring 100-200mm to Gwangju and Jeollanam-do by the day after tomorrow (Aug. 5), with some areas possibly receiving more than 250mm.



In particular, heavy rain is expected to be concentrated between tonight and tomorrow morning (Aug. 4), raising alert among residents who suffered from last month’s flood damage.



Gwangju City and Jeollanam-do Province have issued a Level 2 emergency alert and are preparing for similar conditions.



Currently, parking lots along rivers, low-lying roads, riverside walking paths, camping sites, and national park trails are completely closed.



Additionally, a landslide warning has been issued in Sinan, and a national landslide crisis alert is in effect.



In Daap-myeon, Gwangyang, 15 households have been evacuated in advance due to the risk of landslides.



As of 6 PM today (Aug. 3), the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has activated the first stage of the heavy rain response headquarters and entered emergency operations.



This has been KBS News Kim Jeong-dae reporting from the Gwangju Stream in Gwangju.



