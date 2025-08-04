Southern regions on rain alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The alternating pattern of heat waves and heavy rain is increasingly establishing itself as a new summer weather trend.



Next, weather specialist Shin Bang-sil reports on when, where, and how much rain is expected.



[Report]



The rain is pouring down so heavily that visibility is nearly zero. Strong rain clouds are passing through the Jeonnam region, bringing extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour in areas such as Muan and Sinan.



The rain will expand nationwide overnight.



By tomorrow morning (Aug. 4), heavy rain of up to 80mm per hour is expected in the metropolitan area, the southern coast, and near Jirisan, while other regions may see concentrated rainfall of up to 50mm per hour.



After more than ten days of heat waves, heavy rain has returned, caused by hot water vapor flowing into the lower atmosphere.



Moisture, shown in red, is rushing in like a river between the southern North Pacific high-pressure system and the western low-pressure system.



[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor at KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy/Director of the Meta Earth Research Center: "In the Northern Hemisphere, high pressure rotates clockwise, which leads to a pattern that draws in humid air from the East China Sea and the North Pacific."]



Cold and dry air from the north is also descending, further strengthening the rain clouds.



By the morning of the day after tomorrow (Aug. 5), heavy rain of 200 to over 250mm is forecast for the southern coast and areas near Jirisan, while Gyeonggi-do, Chungnam, Honam, and Gyeongnam Provinces are expected to receive 150 to 180mm of rain.



[Moon Chan-hyuk/Forecast Analyst at the Korea Meteorological Administration: "In particular, heavy rain is expected again in the Chungnam west coast and Jeolla region, which suffered from heavy rain damage in mid-last month, raising concerns about additional damage such as landslides."]



This rain will subside by the afternoon of the day after tomorrow, but more heavy rain is expected nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.



This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.



