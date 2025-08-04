News 9

Southern regions on rain alert

입력 2025.08.04 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The alternating pattern of heat waves and heavy rain is increasingly establishing itself as a new summer weather trend.

Next, weather specialist Shin Bang-sil reports on when, where, and how much rain is expected.

[Report]

The rain is pouring down so heavily that visibility is nearly zero. Strong rain clouds are passing through the Jeonnam region, bringing extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour in areas such as Muan and Sinan.

The rain will expand nationwide overnight.

By tomorrow morning (Aug. 4), heavy rain of up to 80mm per hour is expected in the metropolitan area, the southern coast, and near Jirisan, while other regions may see concentrated rainfall of up to 50mm per hour.

After more than ten days of heat waves, heavy rain has returned, caused by hot water vapor flowing into the lower atmosphere.

Moisture, shown in red, is rushing in like a river between the southern North Pacific high-pressure system and the western low-pressure system.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor at KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy/Director of the Meta Earth Research Center: "In the Northern Hemisphere, high pressure rotates clockwise, which leads to a pattern that draws in humid air from the East China Sea and the North Pacific."]

Cold and dry air from the north is also descending, further strengthening the rain clouds.

By the morning of the day after tomorrow (Aug. 5), heavy rain of 200 to over 250mm is forecast for the southern coast and areas near Jirisan, while Gyeonggi-do, Chungnam, Honam, and Gyeongnam Provinces are expected to receive 150 to 180mm of rain.

[Moon Chan-hyuk/Forecast Analyst at the Korea Meteorological Administration: "In particular, heavy rain is expected again in the Chungnam west coast and Jeolla region, which suffered from heavy rain damage in mid-last month, raising concerns about additional damage such as landslides."]

This rain will subside by the afternoon of the day after tomorrow, but more heavy rain is expected nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Southern regions on rain alert
    • 입력 2025-08-04 00:41:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

The alternating pattern of heat waves and heavy rain is increasingly establishing itself as a new summer weather trend.

Next, weather specialist Shin Bang-sil reports on when, where, and how much rain is expected.

[Report]

The rain is pouring down so heavily that visibility is nearly zero. Strong rain clouds are passing through the Jeonnam region, bringing extreme rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour in areas such as Muan and Sinan.

The rain will expand nationwide overnight.

By tomorrow morning (Aug. 4), heavy rain of up to 80mm per hour is expected in the metropolitan area, the southern coast, and near Jirisan, while other regions may see concentrated rainfall of up to 50mm per hour.

After more than ten days of heat waves, heavy rain has returned, caused by hot water vapor flowing into the lower atmosphere.

Moisture, shown in red, is rushing in like a river between the southern North Pacific high-pressure system and the western low-pressure system.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Professor at KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy/Director of the Meta Earth Research Center: "In the Northern Hemisphere, high pressure rotates clockwise, which leads to a pattern that draws in humid air from the East China Sea and the North Pacific."]

Cold and dry air from the north is also descending, further strengthening the rain clouds.

By the morning of the day after tomorrow (Aug. 5), heavy rain of 200 to over 250mm is forecast for the southern coast and areas near Jirisan, while Gyeonggi-do, Chungnam, Honam, and Gyeongnam Provinces are expected to receive 150 to 180mm of rain.

[Moon Chan-hyuk/Forecast Analyst at the Korea Meteorological Administration: "In particular, heavy rain is expected again in the Chungnam west coast and Jeolla region, which suffered from heavy rain damage in mid-last month, raising concerns about additional damage such as landslides."]

This rain will subside by the afternoon of the day after tomorrow, but more heavy rain is expected nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 풍수해 위기경보 ‘경계’ 상향…중대본 2단계 가동

[속보] 풍수해 위기경보 ‘경계’ 상향…중대본 2단계 가동
폭염에서 폭우로…남해안·지리산 부근 최대 250mm

폭염에서 폭우로…남해안·지리산 부근 최대 250mm
“정상회담 일정 막판 조율 중”…쌀·소고기 추가 개방 논의 없을 것

“정상회담 일정 막판 조율 중”…쌀·소고기 추가 개방 논의 없을 것
LG화학 미공장 건설에 10억달러 보증…대미 투자펀드 시동?

LG화학 미공장 건설에 10억달러 보증…대미 투자펀드 시동?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.