South Korea-U.S. summit date pending

[Anchor]



As the tariff negotiations between South Korea and the United States are coming to a close, attention is now focused on the schedule and agenda of the South Korea-U.S. summit.



Foreign Minister Park Jin has been working busily, and reporter Son Seo-young looked into when the summit is likely to take place and whether the U.S. may introduce a new stipulation.



[Report]



Foreign Minister Park Jin, who visited the U.S. for the first time since taking office, returned today (Aug. 3).



The primary interest now is in the schedule for the South Korea-U.S. summit.



Minister Park stated that while the date cannot yet be confirmed, coordination is in its final stages and progressing smoothly.



[Park Jin/Foreign Minister: "We won't be pushing it into next month, but I cannot provide the date yet."]



The presidential office also said that the schedule for the South Korea-U.S. summit was being coordinated among diplomatic authorities, adding that once finalized, both countries will make a joint announcement.



Initially, President Trump mentioned a meeting "within two weeks" right after the negotiation was concluded, but due to various scheduling conflicts, both countries are now reviewing several possible dates through the end of this month.



Taking into consideration President Yoon's vacation schedule, the National Liberation Day ceremony, and the schedule for the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises, there are discussions that the last week of this month is most likely.



Along with the scheduling of the meeting, the agenda is also being coordinated.



In response to concerns that sensitive negotiation topics such as the further opening of the rice and beef markets might resurface during the summit, Presidential Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom firmly drew the line.



[Kim Yong-beom/Policy Chief of the Presidential Office/Sunday Diagnosis: "There will be no additional opening of rice and beef markets, which are of concern to the public. All trade-related issues have been finalized this time."]



However, he stated that, separate from the tariff negotiations, there is a need to publicize discussions on ways to enhance competitiveness.



[Kim Yong-beom/Policy Chief of the Presidential Office/Sunday Diagnosis: "It's not due to external trade pressure, but I believe there’s a need for some internal transparency going forward."]



In particular, he emphasized that the tariff negotiations with the U.S. show that the global trade order has fundamentally changed, making it important to establish practical countermeasures such as export diversification.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



